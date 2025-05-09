AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Mordue's avatar
Daniel Mordue
1h

This parade will likely be televised oon FOX, NewsMax, OANN The First TV, RSBN. How much of it will CNN, MSNBC cover? Will it even be on MBC, CBS, ABC? Or, will they be too busy with NBA Playoffs, hockey playoffs, NASCAR, Indy Car, Golf, whatever it is? I hope this parade can come off nice and well, and hopefully no severe thunderstorms or tornado warnings that day. The local airspace is sure going to be busy with all those modern fighter jets, bombers, World War 2 propeller planes, all competing with the normal everyday jet liner traffic in and oout of Reagan and Dulles and BWI airports!! It will be noisy airspace, too. Maybe old WW2 helicopters and things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture