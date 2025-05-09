On Flag Day, June 14th, President Donald J. Trump is planning a grand military parade down Pennsylvania Avenue in the people’s capitol, Washington, DC. Flag Day is observed annually and recognizes the anniversary of the adoption of the Stars and Stripes as the official US flag in 1777. Coincidently, this is the same day President Trump was born 79 years ago.

The White House says the purpose of the parade isn’t just to celebrate Flag Day and Trump’s birthday but also to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which falls on the same day.

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH

The U.S. Army is planning a historic parade through the streets of Washington, DC, on June 14th that will coincide with and be part of the Army's long-planned 250th celebration. At this point, plans call for 6,686 soldiers, 50 aircraft, seven bands and 152 vehicles, including M-1 Abrams tanks and vintage World War II Sherman tanks, moving past a reviewing stand near the White House, where President & Mrs. Trump will be. The parade is scheduled to last nearly four hours and be capped off with a fireworks display.

"The Army is celebrating its 250th Birthday with multiple events leading up to June 14," the Army said in a recent statement. "The national level celebration will include a spectacular fireworks display, a parade, and a day-long festival on the National Mall in Washington, DC. The festival will feature displays of Army equipment, military demonstrations, musical performances, and a fitness competition.”

"Given the significant milestone of 250 years, the Army is exploring options to make the celebration even bigger, with more capability demonstrations, additional displays of equipment, and more engagement with the community," it added. "Parade planning is actively underway, and we anticipate approximately 150 vehicles, 50 aircraft, and 6,600 Soldiers to highlight the Army’s 250 years of service to the nation."

The event will require involvement from several federal agencies, including those requiring security. The Army plans to have soldiers from each of the its 10 divisions represented in the parade, according to a U.S. official.