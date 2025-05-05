Lots of tears are being shed for the poor UN “world servants” in their luxury digs in Geneva, Switzerland. The Trump USAID cuts are bringing lots of anxiety, anger, maledictions, and recriminations as well. The pampered, privileged, perfumed virtue-signalers are very, very worried and angry; their US gravy train has stopped servicing the Geneva junction. Boo-hoo, boo-hoo, it’s so heartrending!

Among the sniveling reporting is a March 25th piece from Bloomberg titled “Trump Slashed International Aid. Geneva Is Feeling the Impact.” We read that “The longtime epicenter of global public health, peacemaking and diplomacy is being squeezed by budget cuts that could redefine its identity.”

GENEVA IS EXISTS VIA AMERICANS’ TAX DOLLARS

The president pulled the US out of the World Health Organization which received $1.3 billion from American taxpayers for its last two-year period and moved to cancel most contracts held by US Agency for International Development, an effort greedy Democrats are fighting in the courts.

These changes were immediately felt in this greedy Switzerland canton. In addition to being where the Geneva Conventions were signed and the first thaw in the Cold War took place, the city is also home to 38 international organizations that employ 29,000 people, spend some $7 billion each year and support around 400 worthless or destructive NGOs. Up until recently, that ecosystem received generous assistance from US taxpayers.

The UN’s Palace of Nations is but one of the many extravagant palatial abodes for the UN constellation of international agencies and NGOs, such as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, World Health Organization, International Labor Organization, International Organization for Migration, World Trade Organization, World Meteorological Organization, World Economic Forum, International Union for the Conservation of Nature, World Wide Fund for Nature (formerly the World Wildlife Fund, WWF), and many more.

If you’ve been to Geneva, you’ve undoubtedly seen the amazing edifices and beautiful campuses our tax dollars have built for these wonderful, selfless folks. If you want to get a better idea of what’s really going on in this lovely city on the banks of beautiful Lake Geneva, see the article “The United Nations: On the Brink of Becoming a World Government.”

The migrationist lobby is especially tearful. Associated Press has a weepy story warning that “Millions of people and hundreds of staff impacted by US aid cuts, UN migration agency says.” It’s all about the Geneva-based International Organization for Migration (IOM). “The agency, led by American Amy Pope, got more than 40% of its $3.4 billion budget in 2023 from the U.S.,” AP reports. IOM is laying off 20 percent of its Geneva headquarters staff and says it will have to cut its 6,000 employees worldwide.

MIGRANTS ARE “AGENTS OF DEVELOPMENT” IN DISPLACEMENT OF AMERICANS

To learn the straight skinny on the former Obama/Biden apparatchik (and Council on Foreign Relations member) and her role in sending a tidal wave of migrants across our southern border, see “The Biden-UN Immigration Invasion Scheme.”

For a close-up, in-person view of how the IOM and its sister agencies and NGOs have been encouraging the human trafficking trade (including the sex-marketing of children) and enticing millions of people to put their lives in jeopardy, see the excellent documentary “Inside the Darién Gap | AGENDA 2030 MASS MIGRATION PLAN EXPOSED” by Muckraker that powerfully exposes the IOM, UN, and NGO roles in fomenting mass migration.

The Agenda 2030 handbook clearly states their goal of invading the American homeland: “Immigrant women, men, children are agents of development. . . . All types of migration should be considered, including displacement. . . Migration is the priority.”