Kurt Vonnegut depicted the triumph of DEI, though the term was not in circulation then, in his 1961 short story Harrison Bergeron. The cautionary tale begins with a summation: “THE YEAR WAS 2081, and everybody was finally equal. They weren't only equal before God and the law. They were equal every which way. Nobody was smarter than anybody else. Nobody was better looking than anybody else. Nobody was stronger or quicker than anybody else. All this equality was due to the 211th, 212th, and 213th Amendments to the Constitution, and to the unceasing vigilance of agents of the United States Handicapper General.” Democrats do not read the story the way Vonnegut intended. They see it as a blueprint from which to build their dystopian fantasy.

Why do Democrats want to castrate little kids? Why do Democrats send violent transgendered mental patients into the streets to terrorize the law-abiding? Biblical & historical Scholar Steve Putney, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney & Substack writer Diane L. Gruber discuss these topics and how Trump’s tariffs are bringing nations to the bargaining table.

Share

Listen to our 28-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, and Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on May 7th. I joined from our home in Oysterville WA, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.