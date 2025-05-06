Recently, I met a doctor who, when asked, said he specialized in “behavioral health.” He was gregarious and friendly, circulating around the room talking to the other guests at this public-invited indoor event. As he was leaving, he came over to me and very graciously thanked me for hosting this event. He knew I leaned Right because he had come to other events I had hosted. Indeed, the local newspaper has labeled me as a “conservative activist,” which, I guess, is accurate. I knew he leaned Left because he often writes Letters to the Editor. Therefore, I was quite flattered that he was so gracious to me.

DOCTOR IGNORES “FIRST, DO NO HARM”

I wish he had exited immediately after complimenting me. He then began a 3-5 minute lecture of sorts about how “do unto others, as you would have them do unto you” was not sufficient when it came to the problems of transgender children. He told me the schools need to protect trans kids from their parents if parents don’t “accept” that their son or daughter is trans. He claimed to have a 4-year-old patient whom “he was 100% convinced is transgender.” Listening to such evil coming out the mouth of a licensed doctor (Washington State), I was proud that my poker face did not betray what I was thinking.

With public schools pushing transgenderism, with “health care providers” pushing transgenderism, with common sense parents being pushed out of decision-making like the Colorado dad in the video below, with courts giving kids to the parent who will transgender them, what chance does a confused little kid have?

TRANSGENDER TREATMENTS ARE DANGEROUS

According to the recent report“Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria,” transgender “interventions carry risk of significant harms,” which can include infertility, sexual dysfunction, underdeveloped bone mass, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, and adverse cognitive impacts, among other complications.

The report notes that the purported benefit of these interventions is “to improve mental health outcomes” for children who identify themselves as transgender and desire certain physical changes. However, according to the report, systematic reviews of patients “have not found credible evidence that they lead to meaningful improvement in mental health.”

“When medical interventions pose unnecessary, disproportionate risks of harm, health care providers should refuse to offer them even when they are preferred, requested, or demanded by patients,” the report’s authors write.

The report finds “no evidence that pediatric medical transition reduces the incidence of suicide, which remains, fortunately, very low.” For this reason, the authors criticize organizations that frame these interventions as “medically necessary” or “lifesaving,” arguing that such characterizations are not supported by the evidence.

COLORADO DAD

A furious Colorado father, Dustin Gonzalez, went off at woke educators during a county school board meeting, saying his daughter’s new gender identity and transition was kept secret from him and affirmed by school staff.

“I’m fighting to make sure what happened to me never happens to another parent!” Gonzalez told the board. “My daughter changed her identity, not after years of discussion or family dialogue, not after joint input from both of her parents, no, this happened quickly, secretly, encouraged by school-appointed therapists in a system that never though to include me!”

“By the time I found out, I was already labeled a problem!" Gonzalez continued. "Your systems made it possible, and your silence made it personal. You never once thought ‘Shouldn’t the father be involved, too.’”

Gonzalez explained that he faces the risk of losing parenting time with his daughter, simply for not affirming her new identity. He further claimed that the loss of visitation rights was pushed by his ex wife who supports and affirms the gender transition of their daughter.

“You gave my ex all the tools she needed to take our daughter from me!” The entire room applauded him as he finished his speech before a Colorado school board west of Denver.