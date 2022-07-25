AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

David Ziffer
3hEdited

Democrats have hundreds of billionaire supporters whose families are full of morally bankrupt sons & grandsons who are impregnating women left & right every day. If even one of those women is convinced to keep her baby, the family fortune is at risk because of her claim to part of it. So the DFL and its billionaire funders cannot tolerate any option other than death for these babies. The reality is that the "pro choice" politicians want NO choices for their victims, and so they will do EVERYTHING in their power to destroy crisis pregnancy centers and prayer vigils outside their abortion mills, and to kill abortion survivors. Everything about Democrat policies makes sense when you spend some time thinking about what demonic monsters they and their funders are. "Why Democrats are so Rabidly Pro-Abortion": https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/why-democrats-are-so-rabidly-pro

Joni
Aug 1, 2022

Of course, and I expect they will pull out all stops in their attempt to defeat President Trump in 2024, no matter how they must succeed. Hopefully, our voter security will beat them at their game if the Dems. attempt a sabotage.

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
