The “Pro-Choice” Movement is dead. It has devolved into the “Slaughter Babies” Movement. These activists have ventured WAY beyond the pro-choice/pro-life divide. NOW, these crazed, hate-filled creatures DEMAND that ALL women abort their babies, AND they DEMAND that no one help & counsel women who are dealing with a crisis pregnancy.

They DEMAND no one talk about adoption. They DEMAND that no one show the woman her sonogram. They DEMAND that no one provide the woman with scientific information about the development of a fetus. They DEMAND that women slaughter their babies. They wipe out any & all CHOICES for the mother other than abortion.

How did America create people who are SO full of hate that they DEMAND others slaughter their babies? Whose business is it, anyway?

SLAUGHTERHOUSE CEO SENATOR WARREN

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) recently stood in the streets ranting against crisis pregnancy clinics, demanding they be shut down. She demands that pregnant women, who choose to visit such a clinic, NOT be allowed to CHOOSE, to make their own decisions. Warren believes that these women are just too stupid to analyze the facts and make the best decision their conscience informs them. The only decision, according to Warren, should be to abort their babies.

There have been over 50 crisis pregnancy clinics & offices vandalized or destroyed since May by these baby haters, including a Catholic church in West Virginia that was BURNT TO THE GROUND. These are monsters. Only monsters would insist that babies be slaughtered. Our "civilization" has devolved into savagery.

The Maori cannibals in New Zealand stopped slaughtering newborns in the mid-1800s when it belatedly dawned on them that their society was dying. Is slaughtering the next generation just a means to the ultimate goal: Death of American society?