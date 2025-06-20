“No Kings” protest outside DC on Saturday. The Marxist organizers told the Useful Idiots to bring American flags & make their own signs so they did not look like paid, professional protesters. Some elderly ARE paid professionals.

Have you watched the very short video of a hysterical 74-year-old woman at Saturday’s “No Kings” protest/riot who proclaims she is “so scared” but cannot explain what she is afraid of? She is becoming the poster child for the success of the Democrats’ false narratives and fear mongering.

Whether it was the “Women’s March” hate march in January, the “Tesla Takedown” temper tantrums in March, the “Hand’s Off” our grift in April, or the “No Kings” delusion parade last week, a disproportionate number of participants were over age 60. Indeed, some were so frail that, unlike many Leftists, they do not appear threatening. The younger ones are the dangerous ones. I am personally acquainted with quite a few of these older fruitcakes. They have attended all or most of these hate marchs where they screamed, held up nonsensical signs and arrogantly claimed that Trump voters should not be allowed to vote.

THEY MAY SCREAM TOGETHER, BUT THEIR GOALS ARE DIFFERENT

Baby Boomers (1946-1964) and Democrats who are older are not marching for the same reasons younger Democrats are marching at these various Democrat hate-fests. The older ones still believe in the rule of law and equality for all. Their problem is that they have allowed Big Media and the DNC’s gaslighting & false narratives, which has been occuring their entire adult lives, to override the reasoning they once possessed. Ignoring facts and logic they believe that President Trump is an existential threat to these core American ideals.

Younger Democrats oppose the very existence of the rule of law, and they certainly don’t want equality for all. They believe that their tribe, be it LGBTQ or Antifa or BIPOC or illegal aliens, or whatever, should be in power, and the rest of us should have no rights. They want to create chaos at every opportunity, believing that will help achieve their nonsensical goals.

Baby Boomers were raised before public schools were taken over by haters. Younger generations were not so lucky. I understand how and why so many Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha spew indiscriminate hatred. The public school system, depending upon where one grew up, taught them to hate America, to hate our founding principles and to label & target for hate certain Americans. Baby Boomers and prior generations did not learn to hate from their teachers because The Left had not yet replaced education with Marxist indoctrination.

I first noticed hatred from senior citizens when attending a county commissioners meeting in my former county, Clackamas County, Oregon, in 2019. Six or seven 70-something ladies, who all seemed to know each other, refused to clap when a disabled veteran finished his short speech about the program he had established for homeless veterans. He proudly announced that he was a naturalized American, born in Puerto Rico, who fought in Vietnam. They glared at him in anger. Did they hate veterans, or naturalized Americans, or legal immigrants? Or, were they just bigots? Who knows! Following the speech, they refused to accept the small pamphlets containing the Declaration of Independence, the US Constitution and all 27 Amendments, including Bill of Rights. They were racist documents, they sputtered in disgust.

TRUMP 47 IS DISMANTLING DEMS’ CREATIONS

Baby Boomers came of age when it was the Democrat Party that was bucking the establishment. Many of us found this attractive. In the interim, Democrats gradually took over every institution in America, including the federal government. They ARE the establishment now. For good or for evil, mostly evil, Democrats run everything. They got what they wanted so, why are these senior Democrats protesting? ANSWER: They scream & holler in part because he is dismantling their creations, and in part because they have lost the ability to think for themselves. They have been trained over the years to believe whatever Democrats and Big Media tell them. If a lie is repeated often enough over a span of months or years, it “becomes” fact. Apparently, these screaming Baby Boomers don’t realize that today’s Democrat Party is so far Left that JFK, LBJ, RFK, Sr., and other Democrat icons from the 1960s would be Republicans today. Or, they do realize this, but refuse to accept what it means.

These two groups, younger Democrats and older Democrats, who have nothing in common, have joined in their hatred of President Trump. Unable to think for themselves, each has spent the last ten years being told that Donald J. Trump is the worst person ever to run for president. And then he won! Twice! He is now sitting in the Oval Office, making presidential decisions, all of which will improve the lives, like they did during his first term, of the very Americans who protest or riot against him and his policies.

Like with any demographic, only a minority of Baby Boomers are hate-filled Libs.^ It seems like there are more of them than, for example, Conservatives, because they are louder, nastier, more dangerous and they cheat to win elections. But, they have always been a statistical minority of Americans.

Charlie Kirk interviewed a young journalist who has visited many anti-Trump “protests” and tries to interview the participants. This video is quite enlightening.