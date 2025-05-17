Afrikaners are the nicest people in the world according to George, who has been to South Africa several times. The arrival of these 59 Afrikaners has exposed the abject racism and hatred of whites by Democrats, even by Democrats who are white themselves. Biblical & historical Scholar Steve Putney discusses the history of tariffs and the history & tyranny of judge shopping for injunctions against President Trump. Award-winning financial adviser George Caylor discusses the brilliance of Trump 47’s tariff strategy and his peacemaking successes.

Retired attorney & Substack writer Diane L. Gruber discusses how parental rights are being destroyed in the State of Washington in favor of the State and the schools making major decisions regarding children. She also discusses how members of the Biden Regime are likely to be prosecuted for using the concept of “under color of law,” which is illegal. Ed Martin, director of the DOJ’s newly formed Weaponization Working Group, has stated that he will be investigating how J6ers and others were abused by Merrick Garland’s DOJ and Christopher Wray’s FBI.

Listen to our 28-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, and History Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on May 14th. I joined from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, SW of Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.