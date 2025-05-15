After four years of Biden’s U.S. District Attorney for DC, Matthew Graves, weaponizing his office to abuse and persecute Trump and Trump supporters instead of prosecuting real criminals, Democrats were apoplectic with the thought of Interim U.S. District Attorney for DC Ed Martin being confirmed to a permanent position. In barely four months in the office, Martin drove down crime in DC 25% by increasing prosecutions of arrests from 33% to 65%, especially gun crimes. Matthew Graves, his predecessor, was so busy persecuting J6ers that he had no time for real crimes.

Trump 47’s appointments are returning law & order to America. Ed Martin was returning law & order to Washington, DC. Too many Deep State Democrats feared their lawlessness will be investigated, so they screamed, whined and lied to keep Martin from obtaining a permanent appointment. Dems won, sort of. Trump moved Martin over to the DOJ where he will have much more authority to investigate and prosecute Democrats’ wrongdoing. Tee Hee!

MARTIN NOW HAS MORE AUTHORITY

Ed Martin, interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, passed the baton to Fox News host, former Westchester County, NY District Attorney and former Westchester County, NY Judge, Jeanine Pirro, to serve as the top prosecutor in the nation’s capital, after his nomination faltered. Pirro is the daughter of immigrants from Lebanon and was born and raised in New York State.

At a press conference, Martin announced his resignation and said that President Trump has re-assigned him to two different Justice Department roles: Pardon attorney and director of the Weaponization Working Group, established earlier this year to root out Democrats’ weaponization of the justice system.

The Weaponization Working Group was established by Attorney General Pam Bondi and lays out clear objectives: Mandating review of special counsel Jack Smith’s work and “the pursuit of improper investigative tactics” related to the January 6, 2021, Capitol protest.

In his new role in the U.S. Department of Justice, Martin will not need to deal with everyday crimes and criminals, so he can laser focus on the four years of corruption within the Biden Regime and other Deep State crimes. Listening to the interview he gave last Friday on the Vince Show podcast, Martin is energized and looking forward to accomplishing the mission Trump 47 and AG Bondi gave him.

“When President Donald J. Trump asked me to be his U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia on day one, I immediately accepted because I knew it was what we call a ‘tip of the spear’ assignment,” Martin said. “And I knew if I did the job the way President Trump wanted me to, that it would get plenty of attention, and so it has.”

The Office of the Pardon Attorney’s website already reflects Martin’s updated role. At the press conference, he criticized President Biden’s last-minute pardons and said they would come under the microscope in his new office.

“I do think that the Biden pardons need some scrutiny,” Martin said. “And they need scrutiny because we want pardons to matter and to be accepted and to be something that’s used correctly. So I do think we’re going to take a hard look.”

A former “Stop the Steal” speaker, Martin zealously defended (a legal ethics requirement for all criminal attorneys) January 6th defendants. As interim U.S. District Attorney, he launched a probe into the decision to bring illegitimate felony obstruction charges against many J6ers who merely walked through the Capitol building through open doors after the electoral vote certification process had been adjourned. Martin also oversaw the firings and reassignments of prosecutors who worked on January 6th cases due to the politicalization of charges against Trump supporters.

JEANINE PIRRO IS IN

Martin, who previously worked for Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Forum, responded to the news that Trump was appointing Jeanine Pirro by tweeting, “Eagle Unleashed.”

“The left got its wish. Ed Martin won’t be U.S. attorney for D.C. Instead, he’ll get a senior DOJ job heading the investigation into Biden-era weaponization of the DOJ against conservatives,” Charlie Kirk wrote on X. “Be careful what you wish for, libs. You just might get it!”

This writer never heard of Ed Martin until Deranged Democrats started, literally, spitting on him; however, I have watched Judge Jeanine Pirro in her various roles on television for about a decade. In my opinion, if she is appointed permanently to this position, Democrats will be kicking themselves that they didn’t confirm Martin’s appointment. Pirro is a tough, no-nonsense, common sense litigator and is likely, not only to carry on the important work Martin started, but take no guff from the corrupt DC judges.

Senate watchers expect Pirro to be confirmed.