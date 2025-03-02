Last week Immigration & Customs Enforcement conducted a raid on the town that was built by Biden’s drug cartel partners: Colony Ridge. One hundred and eighteen of the worst of the worst among Biden’s “newcomers” were arrested: Murderers, rapists, child rapists, drug traffickers, child sex traffickers, MS-13 gang members, the list of charges is too long for this article. So far, in Texas alone, over 51,000 illegal aliens with criminal charges have been arrested by Trump’s ICE. In case you are not familiar with Colony Ridge, Texas, here is the article I wrote in September, 2023.

A TOWN BUILT FOR CRIMINALS

A Texas developer has created a sprawling, ugly, 60 square miles town (same size as Washington DC) with dilapidated trailers, half-built houses and heaps of trash situated 20 miles northeast of Houston for Biden’s guests, AKA illegal aliens and cartels. The advertisements promoting the town are all in Spanish and he is selling off land to border crossers without asking for any paperwork, for $500 down. William 'Trey' Harris sells plots at Colony Ridge by allowing buyers to purchase land without income or credit documents, at interest rates as high as 15%. This settlement has drawn in thousands of illegal aliens already, as well as four cartels. The settlement is expanding rapidly due to the massive influx after Title 42 ended in May.

Everyday, 10,000 of Biden’s guests stroll or swim across our southern border, just 600 miles from Colony Ridge, assisted by both American tax dollars and drug cartels & coyotes. The surge of buyers has already begun. Thousands and thousands of acres are currently under development. Colony Ridge is currently home to up to 75,000 people, mostly illegal aliens. Lt. Governor Dan Patrick estimates this colony of illegals will number 200,000 by the end of Biden’s term.

Over the past decade, developer Colony Ridge Land has built the equivalent of a mid-size city in the piney woods northeast of Houston, Texas. Called Terrenos Houston in Spanish, it currently sprawls over 20,000 acres. “Seeing it in person was like nothing I’ve ever witnessed before,” said another Texas developer. “It’s so massive and nobody knows about it.”

HOTBED OF CRIME

Anyone is welcome to move in, no questions asked. Immigration expert Todd Bensman, a National Security Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, has warned that the Colony Ridge settlement is a hotbed of crime, with at least four known Mexican drug & smuggling cartels operating there already.

“There’s very thin law enforcement presence in that area,” Bensman said. “It’s appealing because they plan to live and work illegally. That means that they probably have to break a whole lot of different kinds of laws in order to buy vehicles and drive the vehicles and maybe show documents to potential employers. When people buy here, they’re buying peace of mind from law enforcement.”

Last year, a 16-year old girl was found dead from a gunshot wound in a ditch in Colony Ridge. And earlier this year a four-time deported illegal alien in a nearby town killed five neighbors, a family who was also here illegally, after they reportedly asked him to stop firing his semi-automatic rifle into the air late one night.

BUILDING A GHETTO FOR BIDEN’S SERFS

Terrenos is not your normal housing development. There is little in the way of amenities, development guidelines, or building code, almost anything goes, and many houses are completely “do it yourself.” There is no zoning code. The development is overwhelmingly Hispanic, with plots available to buyers without social security numbers or other documentation. And despite dramatic growth, Terrenos has been dogged by floods, legal battles with local authorities, and accusations of predatory behavior.

Houses fly the flags of foreign countries and many homes display their addresses on spray painted pieces of plywood. Many structures, some of which are not hooked up to running water, are under construction, while others are unfinished but don’t appear to be actively getting worked on. At least one plot of land merely has a tent in the corner, nestled between shrubs. Stray dogs without collars can be seen trotting along the underdeveloped streets.

Despite the poor living conditions, Colony Ridge is exploding, with construction vehicles everywhere, each tasked with cutting and clearing the surrounding forest to make room for more & more growth to accommodate Biden’s guests. The developer claims to be selling 200-250 lots every week in the six subdivisions.

Colony Ridge is located in Liberty County, whose population is just below 100,000. Not for long! The Biden Regime is considering plans to force illegals to stay in Texas. Say what? Will he cancel his KGB’s current assignments of spying on & harassing parents, Catholics and Trump supporters, and start arresting illegals at the Oklahoma-Texas border? What if they sneak into Arkansas, Louisiana, or New Mexico?