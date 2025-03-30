“Large print simplified chant sheet” is the first sentence in the pre-written chants which Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-DA) provided for these hate-Trump protestors.

Like the "Women's March" in January and the Democrats' "Economic Blackout" on February 28th, yesterday's "Tesla Takedown" fizzled. The further one gets away from the Grift Capital of America, the DC Swamp, the fewer the protesters/rioters. Can we assume most of the DC protester/rioters are also grifters? Only 10 gathered across the street from a Tesla showroom in Austin, TX to criticize Musk's work to eliminate waste, fraud, abuse & grift of Americans' tax dollars. Yes, Austin is in Red Texas, BUT, it is also the state's capital AND full of State Grifters as well as hateful Democrats who love Hamas, BLM, Antifa & other terrorist cults. Indeed, according to cell phone pings, the majority of Tesla rioters also attend these other riots. The Tesla Takedown’s main funders were Soros & teachers' unions.

A reporter in Michigan attended two Tesla Takedown protests yesterday. He came away with the same observation I had noted with the various anti-Trump rallies, protests and even near-riots since the landslide election: The majority of the protesters/rioters appear to be over age 65. Maybe that explains why the scripts the organizers have been handing out are written in bold print. The reporter further noted that most were retirees from government funded jobs of one kind or another such as social workers, teachers, college professors, etc.

Almost daily, workers at the Department of Government Efficiency post their grifting discoveries and the resulting savings on their website. Click here. It includes Bret Baier’s interview of DOGE’s top eight executives, all working for free.