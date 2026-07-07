The decline in the quality of life in Blue Cities is like a snowball rolling downhill: It rolls faster & faster as time goes on because Democrat politicians are doubling down on the policies that started the decline. Since yours truly escaped from the Portland Area almost six years ago, the decline is disgustingly astounding. Here is what recent tourists from Pennsylvania had to say about the City of Portland, Oregon.

“How To Avoid Living Behind Enemy Lines, Tale #102: Keeping Liberals Out Of Their Neighborhood” which is linked below got a number of interesting comments from Americans “living behind enemy lines,” which I want to share with my readers:

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DAVID, Minneapolis:

WOW, thanks for this article Diane. I read it while having coffee & breakfast this morning, and for some reason it just made my day. It has that rare property of being subtly humorous and yet deadly serious at the same time.

JOHN, Washington State:

When we built our forever home on a cul de sac in Lake Oswego, Oregon, 50 years ago, it was the only house on the block. Three years later we had five new neighbors, all of whom were friendly Republicans. Over time, as Oregon’s political posture veered further left, our city and small neighborhood followed. After 45 years, we were the only conservatives in our immediate neighborhood in a city that was once a bastion of conservatism.

When we displayed a George W. Bush lawn sign in our front garden, and a bumper sticker on our car, we experienced the wrath of our Democrat opponents. Like you, Diane, I escaped Oregon to live in a more conservative rural area of Washington State. However, that deadly drumbeat from a communist government can be heard from Seattle, just 25 miles away.

Democrats no longer have any ethics nor morals, but do have a single goal — raw power. Nothing else matters to them. Democrats do not govern. They use, abuse, tax, corrupt and destroy if it allows them to rule over the ashes — which is what the radical Democrat state governments of California, Oregon and Washington are doing. [Although we have never met, yours truly and John lived in adjourning Portland suburbs for decades. The violence and hatred chased my husband & I out of the dream home we had built.]

KATHY, North Carolina:

I'm glad that it worked to get conservative neighbors for you. But when Hillary ran against Trump in 2016, nearly every person I knew who had a Trump sign or bumper sticker had his/her car or house vandalized. [This type of anti-conservative, anti-GOP vandalism started in the mid-1990s in the Portland, Oregon area, and continues to this day.]

RICHARD, Florida:

The deeper point is that Democrats destroyed “live and let live,” then complained when conservatives adapted. For decades, normal Republicans were told to keep quiet, be polite, absorb the insults, and let blue-culture bullies dominate schools, clubs, boards, HOAs, workplaces, and neighborhoods. That era is over. If the permanent political class can sort people by DEI, sanctuary status, zoning ideology, and activist compliance, ordinary Americans can fly a flag and signal their values. Nobody is entitled to buy social harmony by moving into a neighborhood they despise. Culture matters. Neighbors matter. Peace matters. Choose your ground and defend it. [Other than voting, yours truly was never involved in politics UNTIL one Donald J. Trump won in 2016. He gave me hope for the first time in decades. By the 1990s, Democrats had become such bullies, that Republicans hid their thoughts: No yard signs. No car bumper stickers. No mention of politics at work or school or social clubs.]

ARTURO, North Carolina:

After COVID we could no longer deal with the overcrowding, too much traffic, too much big city pathology, increasingly deep blue place anymore and moved to a red county, lower property taxes, deeply conservative, 2A sanctuary. Our neighbors were nervous about the city people buying the estate property on a little dead end road in the sticks. We didn’t bring up politics and they didn’t either.

Of course, I knew ALL of my neighbors political leanings because I checked them all through the Board of Elections website. Mostly Republicans, a few independents who all lean R.

2022 election, my nearest neighbor expressed relief after seeing all of my R candidate yard signs. They were overjoyed when I mentioned I was an at large local Republican party member, volunteer, poll observer, 2024 poll worker, then later a local party chief poll judge at our local precinct. This year I was asked who in our contentious primary to vote for since they didn’t know so many of the candidates. I was honored.

ALEXANDER, Location Unknown:

The issue really is the same as the chart running around X regarding what happens with a 2%, 5%, 10% influx of muz (Muslims). Totalitarians, all. When they reach a % at which they figure the adults will kowtow to them, they get loud, obnoxious, overbearing and need to be tossed out of civil society, as Irish in Belfast are doing today. Yank them out, push them off and burn them down. If the government not only refuses to protect society, we’ll do it ourselves. This is the foundation of self-government.

KENN, South Carolina:

On the off chance that the lunatic liberal is not a hater, then they are useful idiots parroting propaganda. Don’t move to South Carolina. The big trees will scare you at night.

PINKY, Location Unknown:

Many Americans dismiss warnings about political polarization as exaggeration. Yet history shows that when ideological movements gain unchecked power, dissenting voices often face marginalization, retaliation, and pressure to conform. Those who believe in limited government, constitutional rights, and traditional American values should carefully consider where they choose to build their future, raise families, and invest their lives. Supporters of this view argue that the cultural and political trends accelerated during the Obama years and continued under subsequent Democratic leadership which threaten those freedoms. Ignore the warning if you wish—but do not claim nobody saw the danger coming.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Don’t be afraid of the bullies. Stand up for your values. Protect your kids. Keep crazed Liberals out of your neighborhood: