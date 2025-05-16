During the last five decades it is estimated that 65+ Million babies have been slaughtered throughout the United States, the great majority of these surgeries took place at Planned Parenthood Clinics. Over 20 Million were dead black babies, just as its founder, Margaret Sanger, had planned. [Blacks are only 13% of the US population.] Under Roe v. Wade such clinics were legal in all 50 states, and, with some exceptions, slaughtering full-term babies who were in the process of coming down the birth canal was also legal.

Following the Dobbs v. Jackson decision handed down by the US Supreme Court in June 2022, the legislatures of each state decideing when a pregnancy can legally be terminated. Thus, Planned Parenthood, Inc. is seeing fewer & fewer abortion clients in many of their clinics. To keep the money rolling in, their executives rich, their employees employed and the savagery continuing, they have adopted a new marketing plan: mutilating* the perfect bodies of “older babies.”^

TARGETING EIGHT-YEAR-OLDS, CREATING LIFELONG PATIENTS

In its cartoon ad, designed for children, not for adults, Planned Parenthood is telling pre-teens and teens that they can change their bodies at whim. The ad lies when it claims that puberty blocking drugs are safe and they can be used “like a stop sign” to halt puberty.

“There are medicines you can take to delay puberty for a while, they’re called puberty blockers and they work like a stop sign.” “Puberty blockers are safe and can give you more time to figure out what feels right for your body and your gender identity.”

The ad pushes the gender ideology scam as it pushes puberty blockers AND surgical mutilation: “some people decide on hormones or surgeries to help their body match up to their gender identity.”

Planned Parenthood’s website claims, “Your gender identity is real, and there are medical treatments you can use to help your body better reflect who you are.” It specifically cites leuprolide acetate, AKA Lupron, as a drug that is used to block puberty. Lupron has been used to chemically castrate sex offenders.

Children who are abused in this fashion will need medical care THEIR ENTIRE LIVES. They will never be able to live a full life without continual medical assistance. They will have Planned Parenthood on speed dial. Money, it is all about money, for the ghouls who abuse children this way.

DESTROYING A WHOLE GENERATION

This is a horrible time to be a child even IF he/she makes it out of the womb. Democrat policies have dummied down public school education for decades, depriving children of their full potential. Democrat-run states are teaching school children to hate each other based upon skin hue, robbing them of their self-respect. For the last decade, the Dems have been USING TAX DOLLARS, to destroy children’s very souls.

President Trump is taking steps to protect children: PROTECTING CHILDREN FROM CHEMICAL AND SURGICAL MUTILATION

Planned Parenthood was recently caught giving 16-year-olds cross-six hormones behind their parents’ backs, without examination by competent doctors and without short or long term follow up by competent doctors. This exposé starts at the 2-minute mark of Matt Walsh’s podcast:

* I am using the term “mutilate” when referring to puberty blockers because, even though body parts are not being cut off or cut out YET, this patient’s body will not develop naturally, leading to medical problems his/her entire life.

^Even after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Planned Parenthood managed to slaughter 402,200 babies in 2023 and 2024.