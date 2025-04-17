The Biden Regime hired Rachel Levine & Sam Brinton, not for their skills & experience, but to please the vicious LGBT+ lobby.

Daryl texted his cousin, asking her if “his daughter” could stay a her house when she and her boyfriend were visiting Portland. Daryl has two sons and no daughters, so his cousin, Petra, was confused. Since Daryl was divorced, Petra assumed that he was referring to his new girlfriend’s daughter. Wrong! Daryl’s younger son had declared himself to be a transgender woman and had changed his name to Dorcas.

Share

“DORCAS” NEVER HAD A CHANCE

“Dorcas,” born in 2003, is just one of the victims of the transgender indoctrination which President Barack Hussein Obama mandated in public schools in 2016, which the Biden Regime forced into every level of federal government,* which the democrats who own the State of Washington force fed into the populace, and the school district, Bellingham School District in Bellingham, Washington, which went whole hog with this innovative form of child abuse. One of the long range goals, of course, is to destroy masculinity.

A recent Gallup survey of over 14,000 American adults shows an alarming rise, beginning in 2012, of individuals who are confused about their sexuality. In 2012 3.5 percent considered themselves to be LGBTQ+, rising dramatically thereafter: 5.6 percent in 2020, 7.2 percent in 2022, and 9.3 percent in 2024. How many survey respondents wanted to sound “woke” to impress the nameless, faceless pollster? Who knows. We do know that public schools were not coercing impressionable children with the insanity of transgenderism a generation ago, nor two generations ago, as The Left had not yet dreamed up this method of destroying American culture and families.

SEXUAL CONFUSION IS NEW

As expected, this Gallup survey also revealed significant differences between generations, again, with the “older” generations experiencing far less sexual and gender confusion, and with the confusion increasing with each successive generation polled:

Silent Generation (born in 1945 or earlier): 1.8 percent Baby Boomers (born 1946-1964): 3.0 percent Generation X (born 1965-1980): 5.1 percent Millennials (born 1981-1996): 14.2 percent Generation Z (born 1997-2006): 23.1 percent

Did that last figure cause your head to explode? Obviously, this is not a naturally occurring phenomenon. It would be statistically impossible for Americans to change their sexuality from 1.8% “non-traditional” to 23.1% “non-traditional” within, barely, four generations without massive indoctrination. Whereas “transgendered” people did not, statistically speaking, exist a decade ago, now a whopping three percent told the Gallup pollsters that they identified as transgender.^

“Dorcas” was a victim of his public school “education,” social media pressure, Big Media propaganda and an obsessive, narcissistic mother who enthusiastically buys into every Leftist fad that comes along. “Dorcas’s” older brother escaped this indoctrination because, by the time the Bellingham School District had started the indoctrination, he was old enough to feel secure in his sexuality. He was able to ignore the insanity. In reality, “Dorcas” is likely an ordinary gay kid who, when he was a confused teen, was captured by trans hysteria. Let’s hope he wakes up and recognizes that he is gay before the cross-sex hormones cause too much long term damage, and certainly before he castrates himself.**

Need A Laugh? Diane L. Gruber · November 23, 2023 In 2023’s America we are forced to find humor in the strangest places, lest we go mad. The latest laugh comes from the Department of Homeland Security. As potential terrorists, sex traffickers, drug mules, MS13 murderers, coyotes, diseased unfortunates Read full story

*Biden’s four-year onslaught impacted more than 100 federal laws and regulations penetrating deeply into the social fabric. Significant cultural damage has already been done which, of course, was the goal.

^ The concept of transgender has existed for a long time. It used to mean men who wore dresses, or men who had had surgeries & hormone treatments. Now, girls & women are claiming to be boys & men. Also, The Left has expanded the term “transgender” to include individuals who have had NO medical intervention and who do not wear opposite sex clothing, but merely “identify” as the opposite sex.

**”Dorcas” is related to this writer.