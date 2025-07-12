Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill delivers $170 billion for border and immigration enforcement. This is on the scale of supplemental budgets passed by the United States when we enter war, which the four-year invasion equates to. Immigration & Customs Enforcement will add 10,000 agents to the 20,000 already working hard to find and remove millions of illegal aliens, starting with the most dangerous. I am SO ENJOYING Democrats’ angst in losing their hope to have more electoral college votes after the 2030 census when Biden’s “newcomers” will be counted as “residents” unless they are deported before then.

The agency’s annual budget for detentions will skyrocket from $3.4 billion in the current fiscal year to $45 billion until the end of the 2029 fiscal year. That’s a 365 percent increase. Funding for ICE detentions will exceed funding for the entire federal prison system, in part because ICE facilities provide much higher quality of care for detainees than does federal and state prison systems.

“They pass that bill, we’re gonna have more money than we ever had to do immigration enforcement,” Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, said recently, adding, “You think we’re arresting people now? You wait till we get the funding to do what we got to do.”

REMOVING DEMOCRATS’ POTENTIAL VOTERS

Some of the main provisions in the package related to border security are:

$46.55 billion for border barriers and related infrastructure, such as cameras and access roads

$6.1 billion for border surveillance technology, including efforts to combat drug trafficking and screen foreign nationals entering the country

$5 billion for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities

$4.1 billion to hire additional CBP personnel, including Border Patrol agents and Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at ports of entry

$2 billion for retention and performance bonuses and signing incentives for CBP personnel

$500 million to support state and local law enforcement efforts to track and monitor threats from unmanned aircraft systems

$450 million for Operation Stone garden to support cooperation between CBP and state and local law enforcement.

Spending to enhance interior immigration enforcement and removal operations include:

$45 billion for detention

$29.85 billion for additional Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel and transportation and related costs for removing illegal aliens.

$3.5 billion to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for issuing grants to state and local governments for activities including locating and apprehending illegal aliens who have committed a crime; conducting investigations to counter gang and criminal activity; and prosecuting illegal alien crime.

$3.3 billion to the DOJ for, among other measures, hiring immigration judges and staff; combating drug trafficking; and investigating and prosecuting immigration-related crimes

$750 million to DHS for training newly hired law enforcement personnel and supporting Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC).

PROTECTING AMERICANS AND NATIONAL SECURITY

The number of people detained in ICE facilities, numbering 56,397 as of June 15, will likely grow dramatically. A four-fold increase in the detention budget could mean a quarter of a million people temporarily detained while they await their “due process” and deportation.

Even before the huge increase in funding, Trump aide Stephen Miller and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem demanded that immigration agents arrest 3,000 people a day. That’s triple the number of daily arrests that agents were making between February and April.

Big Democrat cities is where most of the ICE arrests will be because they are sanctuaries for violent illegals. In a recent social media post, Trump called on ICE officials to “expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest Cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside.”

Promises made, promises kept.