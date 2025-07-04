The House Minority Leader, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries fell to his knees screaming when the final votes, 218-214, were announced. Not one Democrat voted to give We The People tax breaks and cancel (some of) the grift.

Share

Jeffries stalled the vote in the US House for almost nine hours because he knew that Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill had enough votes to pass out of the House, headed for President Trump’s desk. He will be signing it today. Jeffries blathered on, occasionally wagging his finger, saying nothing. When he had passed the House’s filibuster record, earned by Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in November 2021, Jeffries shut up.

In November 2021, McCarthy also used the so-called “magic minute” rule to speak for eight hours and thirty-two minutes, prior to the passage of Biden's Build Back Broke bill^ in the House. It did not pass in the Senate, however.

HOW MANY DEMOCRATS ARE CRYBABIES?

One Democrat representative followed Jeffries lead by taping herself bawling and posted it on social media. One of her complaints centered around “being forced to return to DC” for the vote. Say what? THAT is her job! The taxpayers are paying her $174,000 per year, PLUS benefits most Americans can only dream of and SHE is complaining?

After suffering through four years watching a puppet president intentionally damaging the best country on earth, I am sure enjoying Democrats’ pain. Germans call that “schadenfreude.” This American has been “schadenfreudeing” all over the place since November 5th. Democrats are such babies.

^The Build Back Better Act was a comprehensive piece of legislation proposed by the Biden Regime. It aimed to throw money at several Leftist grifts, including the climate change hoax and universal preschool so Marxist could get ahold of children while still in diapers. While it passed the House, it did not pass the Senate and thus did not become law.