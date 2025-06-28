Democrat Senators Byrd & Reid have been out of office since 2010 & 2017 respectively.

QUINTESSENTIAL MEMBER OF DEEP STATE

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, who was appointed by (the late) Senator Harry Reid (D-NV), has been examining the One Big Beautiful Bill to determine whether or not, in her sole opinion, any provisions violate the Byrd Rule,^ named after (the late) Senator Robert Byrd (D-WV), the longest serving KKK Cyclops in the US Senate.

MacDonough was born & raised in the Deep State and never left. An avowed Democrat and Obama ally, MacDonough has, in recent weeks, taken it upon herself to obstruct the very legislation that brought President Donald Trump back into office with a mandate: the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. This is not simply administrative mischief. This is partisan meddling to block Trump’s mandate.

MacDonough is a 59-year-old Washington, DC, native who has worked for the federal government in various capacities for the past 35 years. She is an entrenched member of the Deep State and was appointed as parliamentarian in 2012 by Senate Leader Harry Reid. Over the course of the past two weeks, the unelected MacDonough has decided that a long list of key provisions of the "big, beautiful bill" cannot be included in their current forms. Why does she have such power? Why can’t her partisan opinion be overridden?

Here’s a list of just some of the items this unelected Deep Stater has vetoed:

Barring adult illegal aliens from receiving Medicaid.

New Medicaid tax rules that would have brought in hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue.

Provisions meant to block the use of Medicaid funds for surgical & chemical castration of children & adults.

Cuts to federal food assistance (SNAP) for illegal and legal aliens.

A plan to sell off millions of acres of public lands for much needed housing.

Defunding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Blocking federal grants for “sanctuary cities.”

Appropriating $250 million to Coast Guard stations significantly damaged by fire in 2025.

Requirement that the Secretary of the Interior hold yearly geothermal lease sales and change how geothermal royalties are calculated.

Rollbacks of green energy funding and emissions standards.

Republicans will now have to either rewrite each of these sections of the bill in a way that satisfies this unelected Democrat or be forced to abandon them completely so Lizzy doesn’t prevent the entire package from becoming law. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Thursday that he was prepared for certain elements of the bill to be rejected but is hopeful that his party can adjust and put together a final plan that maintains their priorities, AKA continuing Trump’s Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017.

VP VANCE, DO YOUR JOB

The move sparked pushback among some congressional Republicans. GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama announced on X she should be fired.

“The WOKE Senate Parliamentarian, who was appointed by Harry Reid and advised Al Gore, just STRUCK DOWN a provision BANNING illegals from stealing Medicaid from American citizens. This is a perfect example of why Americans hate THE SWAMP. Unelected bureaucrats think they know better than U.S. Congressmen who are elected BY THE PEOPLE. Her job is not to push a woke agenda. THE SENATE PARLIAMENTARIAN SHOULD BE FIRED ASAP.”

Rep. Greg Steube, a Florida Republican, said Vice President JD Vance, the president of the Senate, should overrule the parliamentarian.

“How is it that an unelected swamp bureaucrat, who was appointed by Harry Reid over a decade ago, gets to decide what can and cannot go in President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill? The Senate Parliamentarian is not elected. She is not accountable to the American people. Yet she holds veto power over legislation supported by millions of voters. It is time for our elected leaders to take back control. @JDVance should overrule the Parliamentarian and let the will of the people, not some staffer hiding behind Senate procedure, determine the future of this country.”

With a 53-seat majority, Senate GOP leaders can afford to lose just three Republicans on the bill, with all Democrats expected to oppose. Thune said earlier in the week that "when push comes to shove, you're looking at whether or not you're going to allow the perfect to become the enemy of the good."

"You have to recognize that this is a process whereby everybody doesn't get everything they want," Thune said. "But I think we've produced a bill working with the House, working with the White House, that will get the requisite number of Republican senators to vote for it so that we can pass it."

^The Byrd Rule, named after the late Senator Robert Byrd, is a Senate rule that restricts what can be included in reconciliation legislation. It prevents "extraneous" matters from being added to reconciliation bills, meaning provisions that don't directly impact the federal budget or exceed a specified budget window are prohibited. This rule is specifically designed to ensure reconciliation bills focus on budgetary matters and avoid being used for unrelated policy changes.