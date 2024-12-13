AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Carter's avatar
Howard Carter
Dec 13

The DemocRATs are the Evil Party, the party of hypocrisy and villainy. They’re the #PartyOfLies, the #PartyOfDeath, the #PartyOfHate, the #PartyOfSatan. They are the Party of Misery and Pain, the Party of Weak Men and Unsatisfied Women, the Party of Perverts and Pedophiles. The twin pillars of the party are Prevarication and Projection.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
kathy's avatar
kathy
Dec 14

I pay a lot of money each month for Medicare and my secondary insurance. Yet I just saw an ad online for people to get Obama care for $10 a month!

WTH?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture