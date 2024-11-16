President-Elect Donald J. Trump has picked Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to be his next secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, a choice that adds to Trump’s list of provocative picks whose confirmation process will test whether Senate Republicans’ will honor Trump’s mandate. Nominating Bobby Jr. to the nation’s leading health job, overseeing the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control, and the National Institutes of Health, among other sensitive positions, is an act of fabulous hubris. At a time when the truth is a precious commodity, the distrust of the FDA, the CDC & the NIH has never been higher, and the public’s health is already precarious, it could not have been a better choice.

NOTE: It was Fauci’s National Institutes of Health which funded, in part, the creation of the man-made virus, Covid-19, which killed millions. Hopefully, Bobby will fire everyone involved in the decision-making that led to this slaughter and defund all such current research, AND tells We The People WHY such research was done.

In his 2021 book, The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health, Bobby reported that Fauci, whom he had dealt with in the public health arena since the 1990s, performed “genocidal experiments, sabotaged treatments for AIDS, and conspired with Bill Gates to suppress information about COVID-19.”

Elon Musk Declares "The Hammer of Justice is Coming" for Fauci.

DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR ENDORSES BOBBY

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, is supporting Bobby’s nomination. Kennedy “helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up” the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” Polis wrote. “I hope he leans into personal choice on vaccines rather than bans (which I think are terrible, just like mandates) but what I’m most optimistic about is taking on big pharma and the corporate ag oligopoly to improve our health.”

Polis went on to say: "In some categories, there are entire departments, like the nutrition department at the FDA that are – that have to go, that are not doing their job, they're not protecting our kids. YES! The entire nutrition regime is dominated by big corporate ag rather than human health and they do more harm than good.”

“We’ve got to get off of pesticide-intensive agriculture. YES! We have tried unsuccessfully to better protect people and pollinators from harmful pesticides here in Colorado and we need all the help we can get to take on big chemical companies and improve human health and the environment! For our pollinators and our people!” Polis continued.

“He will face strong special interest opposition on these, but I look forward to partnering with him to truly make America healthy again and I hope that we can finally make progress on these important issues,” Polis concluded

“Go wild” with RFK Jr.

Trump has promised to give Kennedy leeway to remake the way the government health apparatus protects Americans. “I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on the medicines,” Trump said during his closing argument rally at Madison Square Garden in October.

Much of what Kennedy pushes sounds positive. His “Make America Healthy Again” PAC promises to focus on “prioritizing regenerative agriculture, preserving natural habitats, and eliminating toxins from our food, water, and air.”

Installing the son of Senator Robert F Kennedy and the nephew of President John F Kennedy has to be one of the most emphatic, aggressive moves Trump has made on the public stage against the Deep State.