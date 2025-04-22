SATURDAY, APRIL 26TH:

Join patriots nationwide on April 26th to support President Trump's America First agenda by hosting a local sign-waving event. And, if you're among the first 50 patriots to send us photos of you and your friends supporting President Trump's America First agenda, we'll send you a $100 gift card as a thank-you for standing up!

The left is pushing the lie that Americans oppose President Trump, even though he's delivering on his promises (that America voted for) and voters continue to support America First policies. When we show up, we make this truth known-but the president can't achieve these reforms alone. He needs you and America needs you!

Sign up today, and together, let's Make America First and pass President Trump's America First agenda!

TAKE ACTION about Submit Your Event for Our Make America First: Day of Action

In January 2025, the Safeguarding American Voter Eligibility Act (SAVE Act) was reintroduced in the House. Last year, it passed the House but got stalled in the Senate. Not this time. H.R. 22 is up for a vote in the House first, and we need YOU to tell your congressman to secure American elections by closing loopholes that let noncitizens register to vote.

The SAVE Act must pass before 2026 to guarantee honest elections for our nation. Use our action page to contact your congressman TODAY-demand they protect the integrity of our elections by voting YES on the SAVE Act.

The liberal media isn't talking about it, but there's a ticking clock. If Congress doesn't act, the largest tax hike in American history will hit on January 1, 2026-less than 10 months away. Over 60% of American households will be impacted if this massive tax increase is allowed to happen.

Republicans in the House and Senate, working with President Trump, are already crafting legislation to prevent this tax hike, but they need our support. Now is the time to make our voices heard. Sign this petition, email your representatives, and call your members of Congress to urge them to protect everyday Americans from this tax burden. Together, we can ensure that hardworking families don't face higher taxes.

TAKE ACTION about Stop Raising Taxes

The DOGE team's audits confirm that USAID has spent millions in taxpayer dollars on questionable, partisan projects-without accountability to Congress. It's time to defund and shut the agency down for good. Use the two action links below to demand that your elected officials and key committees end these abuses of your hard-earned money.

Contact your own congressman and senators here.

Contact targeted committee and subcommittee members here.

TAKE ACTION about Defund and Dismantle USAID