Is Los Angeles’ Democrat Mayor Karen Bass merely super incompetent? Nope! Is she an idiot, as her critics suggest? Wrong again! Or just a radical “progressive,” as others assert? Yes, but there is more to her than that.

Share

THERE IS MORE TO HER

The American public might have a clue from her background if, that is, Karen Bass’s subversive past was not being so assiduously covered up by her comrades in the media. To anyone familiar with Communist revolutions worldwide throughout the past century and with riots in this country since the 1960s, it is obvious that the current Los Angeles riots are a Communist operation. The pretext today is stopping ICE deportations of illegal aliens, but any pretext will do: President Trump’s election, alleged police brutality, racism, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, the Israel-Gaza War, etc.

The important thing about successfully running “mostly peaceful” riots, or “demonstrations” as the Communists prefer to call them, is to follow the “pressure from above and pressure from below” formula laid out by Communist theoretician Jan Kozak. Mayor Bass (along with Governor Gavin Newsom and state legislators) provides “pressure from above” while the Communist agitators in the street provide “pressure from below,” following the Kozak playbook.

Not familiar with Kozak or his manual for revolutionaries? Well, it is vitally important to the survival of our nation and our liberties that we be very familiar with it, since it is being employed against us every day, at the international, national, state, and local levels. The objective? To transform us into a Communist dictatorship by gradually, step by step, centralizing and concentrating more and more power in governments, both state and federal.

Kozak explains how that is done. In a presentation at the Communist Party’s university in Prague in 1957, Jan Kozak explained how the Communists succeeded in taking over Czechoslovakia following World War II. Kozak knew what he was talking about because he was a leading theoretician and official of the Communist Party of Czechoslovakia and a participant in the treachery that brought them to power. He titled his speech, “How Parliament Can Play a Revolutionary Part in the Transition to Socialism and the Role of the Popular Masses.” A copy was obtained and reprinted by the US House of Representatives Committee on Un-American Activities on December 30, 1961. Under the title “And Not a Shot Is Fired” Kozak’s speech was then reprinted by The John Birch Society

LA Mayor Bass’s major duty is to destroy America. She set the stage so the scheduled fires in January could wipe out 16,000 homes & businesses.

KAREN BASS IS AN AVOWED COMMUNIST

Back to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. We do not know whether Comrade Bass ever officially became a member of the Communist Party USA, but she has been very closely aligned with an assortment of Communist organizations and regimes for her entire adult life. Foremost among these ties is her 50-year connection to Communist Cuba and the Venceremos Brigade. Bass first went to Fidel Castro’s “paradise” in 1973 as a 19-year-old member of the Brigade. She has been back many times since and, as a member of Congress, was one of the chief lobbyists for the Castro Regime. (Worth mentioning here is that during her six terms in Congress, 2011-2022, she voted against the US Constitution 80% of the time, an abysmal, anti-Constitution, anti-Bill of Rights record.) She also has extensive ties with Line of March, a hardline Maoist Communist organization founded in 1980 in Oakland, CA. Her life is full of additional Communist connections, including her “mentor,” Oneil Cannon.

There’s more, especially her ties to Communist China. “The Communist Party’s UFWD has, in fact, penetrated Karen Bass’s office,” Gordon Chang told the Daily Caller. “There is a high probability that, wittingly or unwittingly, she is implementing Chinese Communist plans to take down our country. She may be a loyal American, but she has almost certainly become a danger to America.” The United Front Work Department (UFWD) is a department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“Pressure from above, pressure from below:” The Communist Revolution in America continues.

Thank you to The John Birch Society for providing most of this research.