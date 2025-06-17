Black Lives Matter terrorists burning down local business during Democrat Riot in 2020. Soros-funded, Democrat district attorney prosecuted very few so downtown Minneapolis is still dead, owned by thugs at night.

America First Re-Ignited is fortunate to have a subscriber who also writes for Substack. Check out his newsletter, David’s Substack. He resides in the heart of Democrat lunacy, in a suburb outside Minneapolis, and has a lot to say. Below are two short comments on current events. Enjoy!

AS THEY CAPTURED MINNESOTA’S SHOOTER:

SIGH. There are well over 100 reported murders in Minnesota every year, and let's just say that this guy does not fit the profile of most of them. Despite some of those being execution-style gang murders, I don't recall even one receiving anything close to this amount of media coverage, so obviously the political significance of the victims here is the only thing differentiating the media & police attention. Even though we are supposed to believe that Black Lives Matter, Minnesota Blacks (and Whites) snuff each other out approximately every other day, and nobody notices.

SO: this guy is a nut job. Whether he is a right-wing nut who hates Democrats or a left-wing nut who hates Hortman's vote (against) medical benefits for you-know-who (illegal alien adults), his political affiliation has nothing to do with our larger issues here, which continue unabated. The media and the parties will try to characterize him as being representative of one side or the other. Remember, the issues haven't changed, and the only group this guy represents is the group of murderous lunatics.

THOUGHTS ON WHY MINNESOTA IS DOOMED

Yup. I experienced the same here in Hopkins, MN, a close suburb of Minne-hopeless. (Dave is referring to my article below.) Our local paper is called the "Sun Sailor", and whenever the topic is political, it is predictably filled with Left-leaning content. In 12 years of living here it never once published a single Letter (to the Editor) of mine, despite often having the space to do so. Last year the paper went subscription-only, and we didn't subscribe. It's been wonderful simply not reading the stuff they publish rather than feeling compelled to pointlessly respond to it.

Our problem, I've finally realized, is that most people aren't very bright. It doesn't matter how many degrees they have; as genius physicist Richard Feynman famously said, “Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot.” The Minne-hopeless suburbs are full of highly educated fools who seem to have no problem with the fact that the terrorists who burned down the city five years ago have escaped largely unpunished, and that nobody is looking for them. But on Nextdoor this week I see them organizing their little "No Kings" protests for this weekend, apparently in defense of keeping violent foreign criminals embedded within our communities. "You betcha", as the average Minnesotan might say.

Our reality is that the typical person is a dolt who believes whatever is put in front of him. I've spoken to MANY such people here in social situations. They keep tuning in "The View" and watching NBC News or whatever; no matter how patently asinine the content, they keep watching. They have no critical thinking skills whatsoever; they simply parrot whatever they've seen on their TVs lately. If the "news" tells them to get an injection, they get the injection. If the "news" says Trump is Hitler, then Trump is Hitler. If the "news" says George Floyd was murdered, George Floyd was murdered. If the "news" says the protests are peaceful, then the protests are peaceful. I could go on all day.

