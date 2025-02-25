Antifa thugs, young & old, gather to whine & scream about ICE’s legal deportation operations 2/19/25. This is a change from 2019 when Antifa’s leader tried to slaughter a building full of illegal aliens.

The residents of Seattle are more hateful and delusional than most Democrats. When the percentage of Democrats in a town, city, state, reaches about 60% they start turning into bullies. As their percentages increase in Democrat-run jurisdictions, Democrat voters take to the streets spewing hatred, then violence toward anyone they perceive as not being “one of them.” I noticed this when living in the Portland Area. The voters in Portland are 90% Democrat, so they cheered on the 2020 rioters and many of them joined in.

Take note of the elderly Seattleites in the video linked below. They have joined Antifa in this anti-ICE protest. I don’t know if these elderly are carrying guns like their 69-year-old leader^ did in 2019 when he tried to ignite a hung commercial-sized propane tank next to the ICE detention center in Tacoma. If successful, about 1,575 illegal aliens and government employees could have been burned to death, trapped inside. Allow me to point out: Antifa’s beloved leader tried to slaughter hundreds of illegals in 2019, yet in 2025 they are pretending to care about what happens to illegal aliens. Sanity is not a requirement to join Antifa.

Older Americans went through public schools long they were teaching little kids to hate, so I am perpetually perplexed to see elderly Leftists screaming in the streets over some nonsensical “cause.” How, over the course of their long lives, did these free, prosperous Americans turn into hate mongers? Check out the short video that was taped two weeks ago in downtown Seattle.

