Border Patrol Agent David Maland, age 44, was murdered at the Canadian border on January 20, 2025.

Two graduates of the expensive, private Lakeside High School in North Seattle, Teresa Youngblut, 21, and Maximilian Snyder, 22, are currently in custody for separate murders. Youngblut and Snyder filed a marriage license application in King County in November. It’s unclear if they actually got married, however. The trail of bodies left behind by these lovers & their friends reads like an extra bloody James Patterson novel.

JANUARY 20, 2025: YOUNGBLUT SHOOTS & KILLS BORDER PATROL AGENT MALAND

Youngblut, a biological female (transman), was traveling with a biological German man (transwoman), Felix Bauckholt, when they were pulled over by Border Patrol agents in Coventry, Vermont, about 20 miles from the Canadian border. The stop was a routine immigration inspection, prosecutors say. However, without notice, Youngblut got out of the car and opened fire. At least one agent fired back. Bauckholt, holding an H1B visa, pulled a gun, but was shot and killed. Border Patrol Agent David “Chris” Maland, 44, was killed in the shootout. Youngblut, who comes from a very wealthy Seattle family, was injured, but has since recovered.

Prosecutors say the gun Youngblut was carrying was bought in Vermont by a person of interest in the killing of a husband and wife at their home in Chester Heights, Pennsylvania, on December 31, 2022. Those killings remain unsolved. Youngblut is being held without bond for Maland’s murder. Her case is also linked to the Vallejo, California murder for which her fiancé, Kirkland’s Maximilian Snyder, is being charged and held.

JANUARY 17, 2025: LANDLORD MURDERED

Maximilian Snyder, a biological man (transwoman), has been charged with murder in the January 17th stabbing death of an 82-year-old man in Vallejo, California. Prosecutors say Snyder killed the man to prevent his testimony in the April murder trial of two friends in a California court.

Curtis Lind, was the landlord who went to court seeking to evict Jack LaSota, Emma Borhanian, Alexander Leatham and others (Snyder’s friends) who had been living in vans and box trucks on his property in Vallejo, for nonpayment of rent. On November 15, 2024, two days before the eviction deadline, Lind was impaled with a sword and blinded in one eye during an attack. He shot and killed Borhanian.

Concluding that Lind acted in self-defense, officials charged Leatham and Suri Dao with murder in the death of Borhanian.

TRANS VEGAN MURDER CULT

Youngblut, Snyder and the people with whom they associate are linked, prosecutors and police say, to five deaths across the country in the last three years.

All the murder cases have ties to a trans vegan extremist movement whose leader is Jack LaSota. He is a highly educated biological San Francisco Bay Area man (transwoman), and wrote a blog under the online persona “Ziz.” He is involved in the rationalist movement, a community that seeks to understand human cognition and is concerned with the potential dangers of artificial intelligence.

LaSota attended programs organized by rationalist groups but split from them after they rejected his theory that the two hemispheres of the brain can hold separate values and genders. LaSota, Borhanian, Gwen Danielson and Leatham were arrested during what they called a protest against sexual misconduct within rationalist organizations in San Francisco in 2019.^

DECEMBER 31, 2022: TWO MURDERS

Rita and Richard Zajko were shot and killed in their home in Chester Heights, Pennsylvania, an upscale suburb of Philadelphia, on New Year's Eve, 2022. Police questioned the Zajkos' daughter, Michelle, at her home in Vermont. A few weeks later, she and LaSota were staying at the same Pennsylvania hotel, when he was arrested and charged with obstructing the homicide investigation and disorderly conduct.

Youngblut had been living in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, since November 2024, the Associated Press reported, where she’d paid a landlord nearly $10,000 to stay through March. Living just down the street was the German man who was killed in the Vermont shootout with Border Patrol.

Youngblut and Bauckholt checked into a hotel in Lyndonville, Vermont, on January 14th. Investigators put the pair under surveillance after a hotel worker reported concerns about their all-black tactical clothing and the gun Youngblut was carrying.

Youngblut and the person who bought her the gun which shot the border patrol agent were also in “frequent contact” with another person, prosecutors wrote. That person has been detained in the killing of Mr. & Mrs. Zajko in Pennsylvania and is also a person of interest in a 2022 killing in Vallejo. Their daughter, Michelle, is being held on weapons and trespassing charges and is a person of interest in her parents’ deaths.

Rest In Peace, Border Patrol Agent David “Chris” Maland .

^Protesters dressed in black robes and Guy Fawkes masks, made famous by the movie “V for Vendetta,” were arrested for allegedly barricading a retreat hosted by the Center for Applied Rationality, based in Berkeley, CA, who offers workshops on rational decision-making skills, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.