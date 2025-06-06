Today Attorney General Pam Bondi held a press conference that El Salvador national Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been returned from an El Salvador prison to the United States. On May 21st a grand jury indicted Garcia with human trafficking, including the trafficking of children, drug trafficking and firearms trafficking. According to AG Bondi, THIS was this MS-13 thug’s full time job. This illegal alien made more than 100 trips all over the United States illegally trafficking human beings.

