Kilmar Abrego Garcia Indicted By Grand Jury For Human, Drug & Firearms Trafficking, Returned To USA For Trial
Today Attorney General Pam Bondi held a press conference that El Salvador national Kilmar Abrego Garcia has been returned from an El Salvador prison to the United States. On May 21st a grand jury indicted Garcia with human trafficking, including the trafficking of children, drug trafficking and firearms trafficking. According to AG Bondi, THIS was this MS-13 thug’s full time job. This illegal alien made more than 100 trips all over the United States illegally trafficking human beings.
