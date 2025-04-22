As Easter approached, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson ignored the 4,900,000 Christians (61%) in his state and catered to the 80,000 to 100,000 Muslims (less that 2%). He signed into law a bill officially recognizing Islamic holidays Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as state holidays, making Washington the first state to do so. Keep an eye out for California and Oregon to quickly follow suit, as these three states compete with each other to adopt ever more bad policies in their quest to push their states further into Marxist chaos. Among a standing-room-only crowd at the Islamic Center of Tacoma, Ferguson showed, once again, how little he thinks of his Christian constituents, which Muslims view with disdain, call Infidels.

IGNORING THEIR CONSTITUENTS, MUSLIMS IN STATE LEGISLATURE SPONSORED BILLS

Senate Bill 5106, sponsored by Senator Yasmin Trudeau (D-Tacoma), adds both Eid holidays to a list of 20 other state holidays. Representative Osman Salahuddin (D-Redmond) sponsored the companion bill.

Eid al-Fitr (March 30th) and Eid al-Adha (June 6th) are among the most significant Islamic holidays, celebrated by millions globally, but by only 80,000 to 100,000 Washingtonians. The new law does not establish Eid holidays as paid holidays, but rather adds them to the state’s list of recognized observances, similar to Lunar New Year or Billy Frank Jr. Day, March 9th.

“This legislation does more than expand our list of state holidays,” Ferguson said. “Recognizing Eid holidays shows our Muslim friends, family and neighbors that we honor their culture and religious practice.”

During Tuesday’s community celebration, Senator Trudeau, the first Muslim elected to Washington’s Legislature, addressed the crowd:

“I want to thank everyone who supported this bill and helped ensure that our state respects all people of faith and their constitutionally protected right to practice their religion freely and safely. This is a simple bill, but by lifting up our Muslim community and our state’s commitment to religious liberty and the freedom to practice one's faith free of fear and judgment, Washington is a richer and more vibrant place. This is a state where everyone is welcome, everyone is valued, and everyone belongs, no matter what your religion is.”

Representative Salahuddin, the first and only Muslim member of the state House also spoke Tuesday:

“This legislation is about more than just a date on the calendar. It’s about fostering respect, visibility, and inclusion for a community that has too often been overlooked.”

Watch Governor Ferguson’s remarks and bill signing here.

PUSHING CHRISTIANS INTO THE CLOSET

Governor Ferguson didn’t have to sign this bill into law to convince Washington’s Muslim community that he puts them before Christians. He made that clear when he chose the members of his 23-member “Hate Crimes & Bias Incidents Hotline” Task Force. A Muslim woman is in charge and, if it includes a Christian, he/she is in the closet. There is little doubt that Ferguson cares more about the Muslim religion than the Christian religion. The names of the task force members are not listed on their website, nor are the organizations they represent. However, after I attended the last two meetings, via Zoom, I am convinced there are other Muslims on the task force. None of the members have mentioned belonging to a Christian entity. This task force will be determining what Americans residing in Washington State can and cannot say, as they set up the hotline for faux victims.