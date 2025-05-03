This writer has been shouting “child abuse” ever since I learned that the grade school near my former home in Oregon was transgendering little kids starting in kindergarten. This bizarre curriculum started immediately after President Obama mandated it. This is child abuse! Finally! We have a president who agrees with me. At Thursday’s press conference, Trump’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, pulled no punches:

"It is child abuse to change a child's gender, particularly if you do not inform the parents otherwise, if a five-year-old or a six-year-old goes to school, or a seven-year-old goes to school, and the teacher tries to turn the boy into a girl, or the girl into a boy, that is child abuse, and this administration is treating that as child abuse and is a gross violation of parental rights.”

The U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Justice have launched a formal investigation into the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction over concerns that the agency may be enforcing policies that violate federal law. Those federal laws include Title IX, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment.

WA SCHOOL DISTRICTS COMPLAINED TO DC

Several Washington school districts have reported that Washington State’s OSPI is requiring school boards to adopt policies that allow boys and men to participate in girls’ and women’s sports and use female-only facilities.

“Multiple Washington State school districts have reported that OSPI is requiring school boards to adopt policies that allow males to participate in female sports and occupy female-only intimate facilities, thereby raising substantial Title IX concerns,” a Wednesday letter from the Department of Education to Superintendent Chris Reykdal said.

The letter goes on to state, “Like the La Center School District, Mead School District and Kennewick School District have experienced the same predicament—that is, OSPI directing them to adopt its policies regarding student pronouns that appear to conflict with FERPA or these districts face losing state funding. Accordingly, given the number of local educational agencies likely involved in a similar situation … SPPO is taking appropriate actions to enforce FERPA by conducting an investigation…” SPPO is the Student Privacy Policy Office.

UNPRECEDENTED CHILD ABUSE LEADS TO UNPRECEDENTED INVESTIGATION

Secretary of Education Linda McMahon noted the unprecedented nature of the investigation.

“Today’s investigation into Washington OSPI is a first-of-its-kind, bringing together ED and DOJ, and multiple offices within ED, to adjudicate several potential violations of federal law,” she said in a news release. “Washington State appears to use its position of authority to coerce its districts into hiding ‘gender identity’ information from students’ parents and to adopt policies to covertly smuggle gender ideology into the classroom, confusing students and letting boys into girls’ sports, bathrooms, and locker rooms. If true, these are clear violations of parental rights and female equality in athletics, which are protected by federal laws that will be enforced by the Trump Administration.”

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal fired back in a news release wherein he essentially admits his department is in violation of, at a minimum, Title IX: “In this alarming attempt to infringe on the rights of our transgender and gender-expansive students, the Department is trying to co-opt laws enacted to protect students from discrimination and distort them into mandated discrimination. The Department also attempts to twist FERPA and PPRA into tools designed to undermine the health, safety, and well-being of students. The interpretations taken by the Department are not supported by these laws.”

Reykdal admits his mandates to school districts across the State of Washington are also in violation of FERPA and PPRA.

“Transgender and gender-expansive students are not the only students affected by gender and gender stereotypes at school. When schools affirmatively support gender diversity, all students are empowered to live more authentically and to take advantage of different opportunities that might not have otherwise been available. A student’s school should be a safe place where they can learn, thrive, and be their authentic self, and family involvement and acceptance are extremely beneficial to all students. Unfortunately, it is not safe for all individuals to open up to their family regarding gender identity, and family rejection related to an individual’s gender identity results in increased odds of a suicide attempt and/or misusing drugs or alcohol. It is not the role of the school system to facilitate private conversations that should be happening between students and their parents or guardians, ” blah, blah, blah.

His letter contained all the buzzwords and disinformation demanded by bullies from the LGBTQ+ Movement.

Washington’s Bellingham School District has been abusing children for almost a decade now: