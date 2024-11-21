AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Will's avatar
Will
Nov 21, 2024

If the Democratic Party focused on the issues of the American people instead of identity politics and celebrities, they would've had a better shot even though they would've lost anyway lol.

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2 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
Jonathan Ramsay's avatar
Jonathan Ramsay
Nov 21, 2024

The Democrat Party is now mainly comprised of anyone who is politically left of AOC...which is about 5% of America. If traditional Democrat voters weren’t suffering so badly from TDS the elections would have been a landslide so large that the Party would cease to exist as a political force.

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5 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
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