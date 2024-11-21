It was a long time coming. Republicans, Conservatives, Christians and Independents represent the majority of the United States of America. But, because we are too polite, too law-abiding, too “live and let live,” Democrats have increasingly abused us over the last five decades, taking ever more of our freedoms and ever more of our incomes & assets, and treating us like the ugly stepsister from the Cinderella tale. Finally, after four years of abject misery under the Biden/Harris Regime and after watching a Marxist & a Maoist scheming to remove the rest of our freedoms, we finally roared up!

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The 2024 election was a total repudiation of the Democrat Party, creating a major political and societal realignment. America elected Trump in 2016, he received twelve million more votes in 2020, and we elected him again in 2024. Democrats have descended into ever more lunacy and hatred over these last eight years. It wasn’t enough for them to demonize Trump and call his supporters names, they started throwing us into political prisons.

If Democrats want to win in the future, they have to move to the Right, stop lawfare and start living in reality again. They should stop talking about “democracy,” forget “multiculturalism,” & “DEI” & race baiting. They should end their focus on faux women’s rights, transgender “rights,” illegal aliens’ “rights,” slaughtering babies, and fraudulent voting schemes. And, they should stop calling their fellow Americans names. Haven’t they run out of names? Can’t get any worse than “racist,” “Nazi,” and “Hitler,” anyway.

Without misinformation and left-wing propaganda it is likely Trump would have won more than just 30 out of 50 states. Yesterday I heard that Trump was killing Social Security. Ha! There are early signs that Progressives and Democrats on TV, on the internet and in DC are doubling down on hatred toward their fellow Americans. However, everyday Democrat voters seem to have lost some of their vitriol toward Trump and his supporters. Indeed, the rioters have not taken to the streets, yet. That’s a good sign.