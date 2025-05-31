“I’m 81 years old and I’ve had a medical examination at least once a year for the last 40 years. Something that’s included in my examination, and every other guy’s examination, is the PSA test. That is, a blood test to check out your prostate and to see if it’s healthy. For some reason President Biden hasn’t had that test in the last 10 years. How can that be?! He had the best medical doctors in the world, and he had one of the most important jobs in the world. All which indicates they knew he had prostate cancer, and they figured he would die in office. Then vice president Kamala Harris would be the president. Lots of other cover ups too, especially the auto pen. Did he even know what that auto pen was signing?! Or as Ricky Ricardo would have said, “Lucy, you got a lotta splaining to do!” “

George Caylor from Tea With George

Diane’s note: It is more likely that Biden’s prostate cancer was diagnosed some years ago and, like his dementia, it was hidden from the American people. Was he receiving androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and/or radiation and/or surgery during his many long weekends at the beach house he bought with a big pay off from the Chinese Communist Party? Did you notice the large bruises on the back of his hand from time to time where the doctor likely inserted IVs? Then, despite treatments, it metastasized to his bones which can happen even though the patient is receiving treatment. When proof of his dementia cover up was finally being exposed, they issued the cancer announcement as a diversion, saying he was JUST diagnosed! Cow mature!