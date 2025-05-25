Historian and constitutional scholar Steve Putney and retired attorney discuss the problem of activist judges during Trump 47’s tenure. Award-winning financial adviser George Caylor discusses elder abuse and his legal obligation to report it. Diane, who has taken classes to learn how to spot dementia in her clients, discusses the importance of legal capacity when someone is signing legal documents, and how she knows that Joe Biden did not have legal capacity the entire time he was in the White House.

Diane asks the question: Did Biden’s handlers know about his cancer years ago, not tell him and intentionally let it grow, hoping Kamala Harris would become the first woman president? Certainly, Jill would not do that to her meal ticket and husband. The recent cancer announcement was merely a diversion to stop the media from discussing & exploring who was making presidential decisions, since Biden certainly did not have the cognitive ability.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, and History Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on May 21st. I joined from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, SW of Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

