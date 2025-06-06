Waterloo Oxford is a secondary school in Ontario, Canada, that is teaching white children to hate themselves based on a false narrative. Most public schools in Blue States are abusing kids in the same way.

Historian and constitutional scholar Steve Putney, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney Diane L. Gruber discuss how The Left has bastardized the meaning of words. By changing the meanings of words and inventing new words, sometimes almost overnight, they have confused and degraded our culture and politics. The Hate-Filled Left has broadened the term “white supremacy” to include anyone with a conservative thought. Indeed, they are now calling outspoken Right-leaning blacks, white supremacists.

Steve discusses recent events in South Korea and Iran. Diane explains why the Taiwanese people do not want to become part of Communist China.

