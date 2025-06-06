Historian and constitutional scholar Steve Putney, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney Diane L. Gruber discuss how The Left has bastardized the meaning of words. By changing the meanings of words and inventing new words, sometimes almost overnight, they have confused and degraded our culture and politics. The Hate-Filled Left has broadened the term “white supremacy” to include anyone with a conservative thought. Indeed, they are now calling outspoken Right-leaning blacks, white supremacists.
Steve discusses recent events in South Korea and Iran. Diane explains why the Taiwanese people do not want to become part of Communist China.
Listen to our 28-minute podcast by clicking here.
“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on June 4th. Professor Steve M. Putney joined from his vacation home in Lackland, FL and I joined from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, SW of Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.
I’ve always said white supremacy is Noel ignatiev code for capitalist Christian western civilization. Black being Marxism. The issue was never about people but systems of government but the sensationalist always framed it as white vs black on a human interaction level. The master of this divisive noise was Obama and the aftermath of his influence growing up. His mind was shaped for this war of words and along with guidance from David axelrod and the power of the internet, a movement became reality. It will take 40 years to repair the damage to our society caused by this ideology