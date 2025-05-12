Democrats will all be bald soon. Each time one of President Trump’s policies improves life for Americans, Democrat politicians, pundits, Fake Media and other haters pull on their hair in agony. April employment rose by 177,000 jobs DESPITE the fact that federal employment is DOWN.

MIDDLE CLASS IS GROWING UNDER TRUMP 47

To the surprise of nobody with even a rudimentary grasp of economics, April’s employment figures are robust, despite the usual blare of alarms about a “tariff shock” and “looming recession” from the usual mouthpieces of the clueless establishment. It turns out that when you get rid of 26,000 unproductive federal government jobs, slash federal spending to the tune of billions of dollars, loudly proclaim your intention to cut taxes, deregulate the economy, re-embark on development of neglected natural resources, including energy and rare earths, and even signal a desire to phase out income taxes, the markets will react positively. April’s 177,000 new jobs were added to the 228,000 new jobs in March.

Not only has the tariff stock market apocalypse failed to materialize, it now turns out that April employment rose by 177,000 jobs, beating almost every estimate by tens of thousands (this, even with the loss of 9,000 in April and 26,000 since January 1st of worthless or destructive federal government jobs factored in). The sentiments of a baffled political and business establishment were summed up by Seema Shah of Principal Asset Management, who commented last Friday, “We can push recession concerns to another month. Job numbers remain very strong, suggesting there was an impressive degree of resilience in the economy in play before the tariff shock.”

Healthcare accounted for some of the largest job gains, with 51,000 new roles added. State & local government added 10,000 new jobs. [Are blue states, many of whom are on the verge of bankruptcy, creating more worthless government jobs?] Leisure and hospitality added 24,000 new jobs, while the professional and business services sector added 17,000 jobs in April.

Ms. Shah is right: That’s called the resilience of the free market. Many additional corrective measures are still needed such as ending the Federal Reserve and our inflationary monetary system, and getting rid of ALL unconstitutional federal government regulation of the private sector are certainly prominent agenda items going forward. The economy under Trump’s market-friendly leadership appears headed in the right direction.^

^Thank you to the John Birch Society. JBS writers and researchers provided most of the information for this article.