The background is the Kansas City, MO government-owned grocery store which is about to close because they lost a million dollars last year. NYC Communist Zohran Mamdani has been photoshopped into the foreground.

According to AI: The term "food apartheid" was coined by so-called “food justice” activist Karen Washington, who resides in New York City. [Did she also coin the term “food justice?”] Throw the word “justice” behind any word, and Useful Idiots pretend they are victims.] She introduced the term to move beyond the more neutral term "food desert," which she felt did not adequately address the root causes of “food access disparities,” another delusion created by The Left. Washington emphasizes that “food apartheid” highlights the imaginary systemic racism that leads to unequal food access in certain communities. In reality, too much systemic welfare dependence has created laziness.

My fellow Substack writer, David Ziffer , wrote the following as a footnote in one of his articles. He lives in a suburb of Minneapolis, which Democrats have turned into, almost, a third-world cesspool. I found it so insightful that I wanted to share it with my subscribers:

I must give Democrats credit - the hoaxes with which they regale their voter base just keep coming. Their latest is “food apartheid,” their replacement term for “food desert,” Mrs. Barack Hussein Obama used to spew. It’s the same schtick they pulled with “climate justice” replacing “climate change.”

In this latest scam, we are expected to believe that the greedy capitalists who run grocery stores are so possessed of White Supremacy and Systemic Racism that they are foregoing their profits in order to stick it to the BIPOCs who live in Democrat-run urban hellholes by refusing to open stores there. Apparently, the old term “food desert” was too ambivalent-sounding to rile Democrat voters. With “food apartheid,” Democrats can rally their sheeple into approving their latest socialist boondoggle, namely government-run groceries, now being pushed in New York City and Minneapolis.

The most plausible reason that high-poverty areas tend to lack grocery stores is that few residents choose to buy the foods they offer, despite having SNAP benefits and EBT cards. Eating "healthy" requires a lot of work. You must invest in a kitchen with some basic cooking tools: pots, pans, spatulas, knives, cutting boards, etc. Then after buying fresh produce you must spend hours per day using those tools to cook meals. Grocers have learned that there is little market for their offerings in high-poverty areas, even though simple carbs, raw meats, and fresh fruits & veggies generally cost far less per calorie than packaged foods. Even far-Left “Salon” admits that even the cheapest of low-cost food stores (Aldi) cannot seem to operate in low-income high-crime areas like North Minneapolis. My guess is that lack of demand is the driving factor; I doubt there are many criminals targeting grocery stores in search of expensive sellable loot or piles of cash collected from EBT-card transactions.

City leaders know perfectly well that they cannot operate successful grocery stores in places where private businesses cannot succeed. The purpose of government-owned groceries is to force the public to subsidize yet another corrupt money-laundering operation disguised as a public benefit. I’m pretty sure I know whose bellies will be filled from all this, and they won’t be those of the neighborhood residents.

NOTE FROM DIANE: America is now into its 4th, 5th or 6th generation (depending upon how you count) of welfare recipients without fathers in the home. In other words, too many Americans have been born into “families” wherein their mothers, grandmothers & great grandmothers sucked off the taxpayers. They don’t know work, they only know laying around, eating off America’s producers. We are the only country ever where “the poor” are overweight.