AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken France's avatar
Ken France
14m

There’s more good than bad in the OBBB and it passed, signed, and law now. Like to see some DOGE codified and I have about 5% confidence in House and Senate blowbag Republicrats to do so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture