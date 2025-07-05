Democrat Party leaders have been committed to destroying capitalism for a long time; however, they have been slowly sneaking it in through the back door, hoping We The People won’t notice until it is too late. THAT is why many of them are running from the Communist-loving immigrant, Zohran Kwame Mamdani. He says it flat out: Our goal is to confiscate all property, AKA, means of production.

America’s economic system is Capitalism. It is based upon the private ownership of property, which includes the means of production for the creation of goods or services for income and the profit from it being retained by the individuals who worked and earned it. It is a free market economic system based on the recognition of individual rights to own property (lands, businesses, goods, etc.) and not unduly regulated by government.

Such rights give individuals security and a means to control their own affairs and destiny. Under capitalism, private citizens, with their ownership of property, are responsible for the production and distribution of goods.

WHAT IS COMMUNISM?

The differences between Socialism and Communism are subtle, so I won’t waste your time explaining the minutiae.^ Under both, 95% of the people live in poverty and 5% live in luxury or near luxury. Communism is government ownership of property and control of production and distribution with the income and profits being confiscated by the government to do with as it wishes.

The essential characteristic of Communism is the denial of individual property rights. Individuals have no control over their own affairs and destiny. Almost every aspect of living is regulated by the government. Thus, Communism in New York City will bring to an end their Capitalist System, as well as to the God-given freedoms which all Americans have enjoyed for so long in the United States, namely individual liberty and the pursuit of our own happiness.

Ayn Rand said it correctly:"Socialism is the doctrine that man has no right to exist for his own sake, that his life and his work do not belong to him, but belong to society, that the only justification of his existence is his service to society, and that society may dispose of him in any way it pleases for the sake of whatever it deems to be its own tribal, or collective good."

LET’S HEAR FROM TWO RUSSIANS

“I remember standing in a lot of queues. Especially in the mid 80s. Some of the lines were so long that they had their own “queue committee”. Usually it was a guy with a notepad taking names and assigning queue numbers so one can leave for a few minutes to use the WC and come back without loosing their spot. The most dramatic for me was standing in line for two days to get the bicycle “Ukraina” only to give it to my grandfather because he needed it. My dream of bike rides was crushed that day.”

“When i was a kid i do lines a lot. For bread, meat (raw or processed), legumes sugar or cooking oil but also for medical supplies... I remember getting up at 4 AM for milk as my father was in a training camp for the army and my mother was sent to another town by her state owned construction company. We even had ration cards... For milk they have big heavy bottles and you have too give the empty bottles in exchange for filled ones. Nothing was thrown, as everything was quite difficult to obtain not like now. But well i never lived in capital city...”

DEMOCRAT VOTERS PREFER COMMUNISM OVER CAPITALISM

A 2019 poll conducted by the Pew Research Center showed 65% of the Democrats polled would support Socialism. This tyranny has been seeping in, little by little, over the past one hundred years pushed by the Democrat Party's so-called progressives and liberals.

If we aren’t careful, every fragment of a Socialist/Communist State will be adopted a little slice at a time, until one day America will be a full-blown Communist nation, without realizing how it happened. We are halfway there now. The Representative Republic of the United States with our Capitalist and Free Enterprise Market System has been the world’s dominant economic system for 249 years now.

Since America’s beginnings, the freedom of private ownership and free enterprise with its spirit of individual competition, have led to the abundance of food and other products, more efficiency, lower prices, better products and rising prosperity. The production of food and materials and private individual prosperity has never been, can never be, equaled by any Communist country, because Communism destroys the competitive spirit within the INDIVIDUAL.

Every country on the continent of Europe is today experiencing the evils of their respective degrees of Communism/Socialism with extremely high taxes. Despite tax rates of 75% and more, Communist/Socialist countries all over the world are without enough food and goods to support the people. The Democrat Party in America is stealthily leading our country toward that same end.

How would Communism affect YOU as an individual? By necessity, tax rates in America will reach upward of 90%, and our way of life will be exactly like that in Europe, Africa, Central America, Asia, Russia and elsewhere. Socialized health care will mandate who your doctor will be, and whether or not you are a candidate for treatment of an illness. The State will decide if you live or die by controlling what medical treatment you get, or don’t get.

It will be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to buy a new home, land, a car, or reap the benefits of your own labor. Private ownership of property will be denied, starting and maintaining a business impossible. The list of Communism’s evils is a long one indeed.

TRUMP GOT IN THEIR WAY

We hear a great deal from Democrats about the sharing of wealth, that you are greedy if you want keep the fruits of your own labor. Be forewarned: Communism/Socialism is nothing more than the sharing of misery. Democrat Party leaders have been committed to destroying capitalism for a long time. They hate that which has made America great, and want to replace it with Communism. The platforms of Communists/Socialists such as Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and other party leaders are drawn from either Communism, Marxism or Fascism. Did you notice that Democrat House leader, Hakeem Jeffries, dropped to his knees & screamed on Thursday when he realized that Americans were getting huge tax cuts, which gave them more control of their own lives?

They MUST, with the help of Big Media, destroy Donald J. Trump, because he looms large in their path with his dedication to America First Capitalism and his Constitutional mind set. I am convinced that the only thing which will keep us from a full blown Communist takeover in the near future is the policy of Trump 47. President Trump IS the wall, in more ways than you may possibly realize.

Today, the Democrat Party is the rocket launching pad for a Communist States of America, and a farewell to the Constitutional Republic of The United States of America. The American people who love freedom and responsibility can cause it to fizzle or watch as it soars in flight before it's too late. No one will be exempt from the evils and misery of Communism, not you, not your children, not your grandchildren.

We have got to fight Democrats and help President Trump. We cannot sit this out. We have a duty and an obligation to protect, defend and preserve our country, our freedom, our Capitalist way of life. IF we lose the fight, that loss will come at an unthinkable cost to every American. The price of freedom has always come with a hefty price tag. Not a single American soldier has ever died in defense of Communism/Socialism.

STOPPING COMMUNISM IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE BEFORE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TODAY AND PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP IS LEADING THE WAY!



This is an edited version of an article written by John Porter of Harrison, Arkansas last year. Thank you, John!

^Socialism and communism are both economic and political systems that advocate for government ownership of the means of production, but they differ in their approach and ultimate goals. Socialism generally involves a more gradual transition from capitalism, with the state owning and controlling key industries, while communism envisions a stateless, classless society with “communal” ownership of all property (Communal my foot! The State owns everything).