President Donald Trump has appointed the highly successful podcaster and commentator, Dan Bongino, as deputy director of the FBI. Trump posted on social media that Bongino was "a man of incredible love and passion for our Country" and would serve under newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel.

Bongino, 50, who was a New York City policeman and a Secret Service agent for three presidents, is a staunch Trump ally. His appointment does not require Senate confirmation. The deputy director is responsible for supervising all domestic and international operations.

He hosts daily podcast The Dan Bongino Show whose Facebook posts often attract more attention than those of Fox News and CNN combined. In Friday's episode, there was a segment about the FBI, in which he praised Patel and tried to allay Democratic fears the agency will be used to target Trump's enemies.

"Kash Patel is there for one reason, he is there to make the FBI great again," he said. He's committed to fighting crime and that only, he added, calling his new boss the "change agent" the FBI needs.

"How amazing would it be in four years to look back with a good, high-quality, reformed FBI free of woke culture and DEI that goes out making headline, big arrests of real bad guys destroying your community. How good would that be?" Bongino asked.

Trump said in his social media announcement on Sunday that Bongino would give up the podcast, adding he would help restore fairness, justice, law and order. Bongino, who has run for Congress three times, hosted Trump on his podcast ahead of last year's election. In accepting this position, Bongino is giving up millions a year in income. A deputy director’s salary ranges from $105,000 to $178,000 per year.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has 38,000 employees and a budget of more than $11 Billion.