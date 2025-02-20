Candidate Trump repeatedly warned Americans of the “enemy within.” While there are plenty of “enemies” in other federal agencies, it is in the following six agencies where “enemies” have the most power and can do the most damage to both the American people and to America. With confirmation of Kash Patel as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, these agencies are now staffed with patriots and those who truly want to make America great again for the benefit of Americans.

ROOTING OUT “THE ENEMY WITHIN”

The average American is now aware that much of our intel community, which was designed to protect us, has actually been used against We The People for the last two decades or so. The Biden Regime barely bothered to hide their violations of the rights We The People have under our precious US Constitution and Bill of Rights. The Obama Administration, however, accomplished most of their violations in secret, because the corrupt media refused to report on The Messiah’s violations of our civil rights.

Trump’s partners who will root out abuses and restore respect for Americans are: Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary (he was sworn in on January 25th); Attorney General Pam Bondi (she was sworn in on February 5th); Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security (she was sworn in on January 25th); Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (she was sworn in on February 12th); John Ratcliffe as Director of the CIA (he was sworn in January 23rd) and Kash Patel as Director of the FBI (the US Senate confirmed him today).

These are the six main agencies within United States government which have the power to gather intelligence (spy) and use it for good or for ill.

Trump has fulfilled his promise to replace our corrupt intel community with patriots who respect the American people and our Bill of Rights. Within barely four weeks, Trump 47 is well on his way to reforming the intel community so that it serves We The People instead of using intel information to abuse us.