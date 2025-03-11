Rage, when the occasion doesn’t call for it, is one sign of advanced dementia.

All documents signed during Biden's four years used the same autopen signature except the announcement that he was dropping out of the 2024 race! Is this legal? Is this constitutional? In May 2019^ the Democrat primary candidate, Joe Biden, was showing signs of dementia. SEE BELOW Special Counsel Robert Hur declared that Biden’s memory was gone after spending eight hours over two days with him in October, 2023. About a year ago, Biden admitted to Speaker Johnson that he didn’t remember signing an executive order halting exports of liquid natural gas which his handlers had signed, using the autopen, just weeks earlier.

This raises many legitimate & very troubling questions. Did Biden know that he was “signing” these documents? Who had control of the autopen? Was it ever used without Biden’s knowledge? If Biden himself didn’t sign these documents, are they legally binding? They definitely are unconstitutional as the US Constitution does not provide for “a presidential team.” It authorizes one person, the elected president, to sign bills into law. ALL BILLS SIGNED DURING HIS TERM SHOULD BE DECLARED NULL & VOID. Trump's DOJ must immediately investigate and get this issue before the US Supreme Court ASAP. Putting a dementia patient in the Oval Office was sure to create a constitutional crisis. Here it is.

Who Signed Joe Biden’s Name?

Spoiler alert: It Wasn't Joe

March 7, 2025

This is a surprising — or perhaps not too surprising — twist in the was-Biden-senile game. Research by the Heritage Foundation’s investigative arm, called the Oversight Project, looked at every document they could get their hands on that Joe Biden “signed.”

Turns out that most of them were signed by autopen. We’re not talking about form letters. We’re talking about things like executive orders.

WHOEVER CONTROLLED THE AUTOPEN CONTROLLED THE PRESIDENCY



We gathered every document we could find with Biden's signature over the course of his presidency.



If true, this raises several legitimate and very troubling questions.

Did Biden know that he was “signing” these documents?

Who had control of the autopen?

Was it ever used without Biden’s knowledge?

If Biden himself didn’t sign these documents, are they legally binding?

Matt Margolis at PJ Media notes that:

In 2013, Barack Obama became the first president to sign a bill into law using an autopen. He was vacationing in Hawaii at the time. His office relied on a 30-page memo from President George W. Bush’s legal team asserting that the president’s presence was not required as long as said president had authorized the signature.

Biden himself once admitted to House Speaker Mike Johnson that he didn’t remember signing an executive order halting exports of liquid natural gas, which Johnson recounted in an interview with The Free Press, and said he “walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, we’re in serious trouble. Who is running the country?”

This isn’t about retribution. This is about accountability. If people in the Biden administration were secretly running the country and signing official documents while an incapacitated president slept, someone needs to stand trial.

— Written by the I&I Editorial Board

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind.

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

^MAY 6, 2019 ARTICLE: DIANE DIAGNOSED DEMENTIA

“It was sad to see the former Vice President at his campaign kick-off rally in Pittsburgh last week. Less than 600 attended. But the worse part was seeing a once vital man struggle to find and pronounce his words.

UNCLE JOE SLURS HIS WORDS

Obama’s vice president slurred his words throughout his 20-minute speech. He had trouble pronouncing such words as: “hedge fund,” “hospital,” “successful,” “disease.” And he paused here & there, apparently searching for his words.

Uncle Joe is having what doctors call “poverty of words,” when he couldn’t find the word he wanted to say, or had trouble pronouncing his words correctly. This can be a precursor to dementia. It is obvious that our current president, who is four years younger, does NOT have this problem.

UNCLE JOE MIXES UP MARGARET THACKER WITH TERESA MAY

Joe claims to be so popular among world leaders, he’s having a hard time keeping them all straight. Before a small group of wealthy donors in Columbia, SC on Saturday, he claimed that “14 world leaders*,” FOURTEEN, have contacted him and “voiced concerns about Trump.”

And one of these calls came from former prime minister of the United Kingdom, Margaret Thatcher! PM Thatcher has been out of office since 1990 and died in 2013. The current prime minister, Teresa May, has been in office since 2016. THREE YEARS!!!”