Leave it to Democrats: All talk, no action. In 2021, the Biden Regime bragged it would build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030. So far, it’s built SEVEN.

On May 26th, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who administers the funds apportioned for EV charger construction in the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Act, said Americans should not be surprised at the time it takes to stand up "a new category of federal investment." What the hell does THAT mean?

"It’s more than just plunking a small device into the ground," said the man who ruined the transportation system in South Bend, Indiana, in a recent interview with CBS’s Face the Nation. But, it has been over THREE years, Mayor Pete!!

MAYOR PETE LIED

The delay in installing the EV charging station is mainly due to the asinine diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives forced upon most government projects by the White House. Internal memos from the US Department of Transportation obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, as well as interviews with those who are responsible for overseeing the implementation of the electric vehicle charging station project reveal that DEI is killing this “green energy” project.

"These requirements (ie. DEI and environmental justice which no one can define) are screwing everything up," said one senior DOT staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "It’s all a mess."

Biden has reportedly expressed frustration with the pace at which his much-touted infrastructure projects are getting built. A "close ally" of the White House told CNN last December that Biden "wants this stuff now," and a White House spokesman added that the president "constantly pushes his team to ensure we are moving as quickly as possible."

As he pounds on the desk, demanding the EV charging stations project move faster, Biden has only himself to blame:

BIDEN’S EQUITY SCHEME COLLIDES WITH CLIMATE CHANGE SCHEME

Shortly after taking office, Biden signed an executive order mandating that the beneficiaries of 40 percent of all federal climate and environmental programs should come from "underserved communities." Called Justice40, the order also established the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council, which monitors agencies such as DOT to ensure the "voices, perspectives, and lived realities of communities with environmental justice concerns are heard in the White House and reflected in federal policies, investments, and decisions."

In order to qualify for a grant, applicants must "demonstrate how meaningful public involvement, inclusive of disadvantaged communities, will occur throughout a project’s life cycle." “Public involvement" has never been defined. The DOT notes it should involve "intentional outreach to underserved communities." What the hell does THAT mean?

DEPT. Of TRANSPORTATION PARTYING WITH “UNDERSERVED COMMUNITY”

That outreach, the Department of Transportation states, can take the form of "games and contests," "visual preference surveys," or "neighborhood block parties" so long as the grant recipient provides "multilingual staff or interpreters to interact with community members who use languages other than English."

"This all just slows down construction," says Jim Meigs, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute who focuses on federal regulation. "These ‘public involvement’ requirements are impossible to quantify and even open builders up to lawsuits by members of the community where an electric vehicle charging station is set to be constructed."

How these equity requirements are relevant to the construction of a single electric vehicle charging station is unclear, Meigs said. All applicants for federal funding must submit reports that can total hundreds of pages about how they will pursue "equity" every step along the way. This leads to delays and increases costs throughout the construction process. "Highly Qualified" applications, internal memos state, must "promote local inclusive economic development and entrepreneurship such as the use of minority-owned businesses."

Such poppycock can take the form of funding "support services to help train, place, and retain people in good-paying jobs or registered apprenticeships, with a focus on women, people of color, and others that are underrepresented in infrastructure jobs." A firm’s "workplace culture" should "promote the entry and retention of underrepresented populations."

"These onerous diversity, equity, and inclusion requirements handcuff professionals from making proper evaluations and prevent the government/public from funding the most deserving projects, instead funneling money towards less qualified applicants," the senior DOT official said.

DISTRIBUTING YOUR MONEY TO DEMOCRAT CONSTITUENCIES

The first electric vehicle charging station funded by the bipartisan infrastructure bill opened last December (over two years after program started) in a small Ohio town, and no one used the station within the first hours of its opening. Ohio has one of the lowest number of electric vehicles in the country, with just 0.33 percent of all vehicles in the state operating on battery power, according to Nasdaq.

Whether or not a local population actually drives electric vehicles is NOT part of the decision making process for the Biden Regime, Meigs said. Instead, the various regulations serve more as a way to pay off Democratic constituencies, in the form of minority-focused contracting and hiring, at the expense of completing any projects in a timely or cost-effective manner. Meigs continued:

"At a certain point you have to ask, is the point of these programs to reduce emissions or is the point to spread taxpayer money around and support groups that vote for the Democratic Party?"

