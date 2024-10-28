AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Seyes's avatar
Sara Seyes
Oct 28, 2024

Thankyou so much for this.

Back to beginning...Lets make sure Nov 5th is the end.

Reply
Share
Jo Highet's avatar
Jo Highet
Oct 28, 2024

My husband and I watched Trump and all his speakers on tv last night for his rally in NYC’s Madison Garden. It was packed and people lined the streets for blocks - down to the River according to Trump. Even Melania spoke. It was an amazing sight. No hate, just sheer happiness and optimism and patriotism abound. It made one thing crystal clear….Liberals are scrambling. They’re desperate. The early votes from Republicans are breaking records. No one will ever believe- ever- a straight up Kamala win. The dam is breaking and the water is leaking through everywhere. The Red wave is upon us and there is nothing they can do. Your point about lawfare is correct. We must prepare for a large scale tantrum to manifest all over the country taking on various forms of opposition. Like you, I’m so thankful I no longer live in a blue city.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture