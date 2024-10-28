In July 2016 President Obama, VP Biden and several DC Swamp Creatures met at the White House to strategize how to perpetrate the Russia Collusion Hoax which had been created and paid for by Democrat Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton & her traitor buddies on the off chance that Donald Trump would win. At that point, this was merely one Plan B because the polls said Clinton would win hands down. When she didn’t, they played out this hoax for the next three years.

Liberal activists and various lawfare groups say the possibility of President Donald Trump winning THIS November is taking a toll on their mental health, and they are preparing plans to resist him again, according to the New York Times.

A sense of “acute exhaustion and acute anxiety” pervaded interviews conducted with over 30 Leftist activists and officials as they realized “with great dread” that they will need to challenge Trump’s agenda once again, if they are to continue weakening America for the Globalist takeover. This trepidation has spurred a network of nonprofits, Democrat politicians, bureaucrats, activists and various miscreants to take preemptive action aimed at kneecapping Trump’s second term.

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DRAFTING ANTI-AGENDA 47 LAWFARE DOCUMENTS

“What Trump and his acolytes are running on is an authoritarian playbook,” according to Patrick Gaspard, the head gaslighter for CAP Action Fund, the political arm of the Leftist Center for American Progress. “So now we have to democracy-proof our actual institutions and the values that we share,” he continued, still suffering from delusions.

CAP Action Fund and its allied groups plan to stop Trump from implementing key parts of his agenda. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the National Immigration Law Center (NILC) are just two far Left organizations preparing litigation and direct action aimed at bolstering future resistance to Trump 47’s immigration enforcement plans.

HELPING CRIMINAL ILLEGALS STAY HERE

NILC, a Soros-funded immigration group, has been preparing for Trump’s second term since the fall of 2023 by plotting how to deploy a network of volunteers across the United States aimed at recording immigration raids on video and intervening if they believe a legal violation is occurring.

The America-Last ACLU, for its part, has released a memo outlining its plans to obstruct Trump’s immigration plans, going into detail about the combination of legal challenges, lobbying and coordination with Liberal officials it plans to employ in service of its goals. ACLU lawyers plan to argue in court that any attempt by Trump 47 to pursue mass deportations would violate the Fourth Amendment by requiring racial profiling and that detaining illegal aliens for large-scale deportations would violate the Fifth Amendment’s guarantees against arbitrary or punitive civil detention.

In addition, these organizations plan to lobby Congress to limit the jurisdiction of Customs and Border Protection agents and to encourage Blue State governors to pardon criminal illegal aliens so they can remain in America and commit more crimes against American citizens. Being a sanctuary state/city is no longer enough for these Americans-Last politicians.

LEFTISTS ARE FIGHTING THE CURRENT

Trump’s immigration plans are VERY popular, with 56% of registered voters saying they support the United States government creating a new program to deport all illegal aliens, according to a September Pew Research Poll. With 96% of Republicans and 80% of Democrats (88% of all voters) saying they want a secure border, Trump/Vance is way ahead of Harris/Walz on the immigration issue.

Democracy Forward, a Marxist group founded after Trump’s 2016 victory which flooded his first administration with legal challenges to obstruct his America First Agenda, is AGAIN drafting litigation to oppose actions it expects Trump 47 to take and recruiting faux plaintiffs who may have standing to contest Trump’s policies in the following areas: abortion, health care, climate, civil rights, environment and immigration in his second term.

Principles First, a self-described conservative anti-Trump group, held a conference titled “Autocracy in America–A Warning and Response” at New York University on July 23rd, where a motley group of TDS sufferers met to discuss how to sabotage a Constitutionally elected president and commander in chief.

“He is no normal candidate, this is no normal election, and these are no normal preparations for merely coming out on the wrong side of a national referendum on policy choices,” Protect Democracy’s arrogant, delusional Ian Bassin told the New York Times.

Bassin is right about one thing: Trump is no normal candidate. He is the leader of a movement.