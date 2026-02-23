The slaughter on the road in Indiana continues: One in October,^ one in November, four just days ago and one last week. A truck driver accused of causing a fatal crash in Hendricks County is now in federal custody after being detained by ICE. Around noon last Wednesday, along US 36, witnesses claim the driver of a semi-truck made a fatal choice and slammed into the side of a white pickup.

“He went through the intersection and hit the electric truck that was driving through,” said one witness, Kate Breedlove. Breedlove just narrowly missed being hit and quickly ran to check on the victim in the pickup. She and other witnesses told police the big rig driver ran a red light, driving eastbound through the intersection when he crashed into the victim, who was heading north. Breedlove recalled trying to comfort 64-year-old Terry Schultz before he died on scene. “I was just telling him everything was going to be okay. He was unresponsive, but at some point, I think he definitely took his last breath,” she said.

REAL BAD DRIVING RECORD

The driver of the semi-truck, 24-year-old Indian national Sukhdeep Singh, was immediately taken into custody by Indiana State Police. Federal sources confirm the driver is currently being detained by ICE. Singh has been in the country illegally since 2018, when he was caught and released at the border. At that time federal policy required that minors be released into the country. He had been formally living in New York before moving. As of January this year, he was living in New Palestine, Indiana.

Despite five traffic citation in Indiana since 2022, the most recent being last month when he was ticketed for not having proper insurance, Singh still held a commercial drivers license (CDL). He was ticketed for not having insurance after a car crash on January 8th. He also has three previous speeding tickets where he was accused of travelling 89 mph in a 70 mph zone, 76 in a 55 and 74 in a 55. In addition, he has a citation for no registration. On February 18th he finally killed someone.

GOVERNOR & SENATOR HAVE PLANS

Republican Governor Mike Braun has authorized the Indiana State Police to ramp up routine traffic stops to vet drivers and ensure they are properly documented. However, he expressed concern over the ease with which some states issue CDLs, noting that fraudulent documents are becoming increasingly difficult to detect.

US Senator Jim Banks (R-IN) said the suspect should not have been behind the wheel or even in the country. Jim Banks added this statement:

“How many times are we going to see this same story happen again? This is not bad luck. This is not just another accident. This is a national crisis! I am sick of it. We need real accountability and a major overhaul. I’m calling on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to investigate chameleon carrier networks in Indiana and will be introducing legislation to get unsafe, illegal drivers off our roads before another life is lost and another family gets destroyed.”

Senator Banks recently launched the TruckSafe tipline, allowing those in the trucking industry to report concerns about carriers employing illegal aliens. In elaborating on his concerns, Banks also included the following information on previous crashes in Indiana involving suspected illegal immigrants:

“Earlier this month, a Kyrgyzstani national who crossed the southern border illegally in December 2023 and was let into the U.S. by the Biden administration by using the CBP One cell phone app killed four Indiana men after swerving into oncoming traffic on State Road 67 in Jay County. The victims of the accident include a 50-year-old father, his two sons, ages 19 and 25, and one other person.

Over the weekend, Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said AJ Partners, the carrier that employed the illegal alien involved in the Jay County crash has been removed from service and the school that helped the driver obtain a licenses has been shut down.

This was not the first fatal accident caused by an illegal truck driver on Indiana’s roads. In November 2025, a Georgian national who entered the country illegally during the Biden Administration in 2022 and was granted a commercial driver’s license by New York State caused a crash that killed Indiana National Guardsman Terry Frye. When the authorities tried to communicate with the foreign driver at the scene, they discovered that the driver could not speak English and required a translator, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.”

In addition, in October 2025, an illegal alien from Serbia and Montenegro driving a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 20 in Portage, Indiana caused a multi-car accident that killed a 54-year-old. Despite being in the United States illegally since 2011, the driver owned two trucking companies that received over $36,000 in COVID-19 relief funding.

For years, Americans will be suffering under problems intentionally created by the Biden Regime. So far, Hoosiers seem to be have suffered the most.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^Borko Stankovic, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Serbia & Montenegro driving with a suspended Illinois CDL, killed one man in Indiana in October.