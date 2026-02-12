AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
8h

Once again, it is not so much Joe Biden or even the Democrats who are the problem; Joe Biden was just a whore who did whatever someone paid him to do. Our problem is the CORPORATIONS, in both red & blue states, who openly violate federal law to hire illegal aliens - specifically so that they can be abused in ways that legitimate workers cannot. It continually astounds me how I cannot get "conservatives" to even talk about this.

Western nations are overrun with third-world migrants because global corporations are driving this policy, often against the will of the residents. The construction, hospitality, agri, and other industries much prefer illegal aliens who can be underpaid and abused with no recourse, and whose employment involves no employer taxes. Until we root out the fundamental criminality of possibly most of our global (and many small & local) corporations, this will never be fixed. READ: "Who Is Really Behind our Illegal Immigration?"

https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/who-is-really-behind-our-illegal

Reply
Share
kathy's avatar
kathy
8h

Remember the Democrat Game Plan: Create as much chaos and misery and crime as possible so that weak people will give in and accept Socialism in order to get back to TV and feeding their children.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Diane L. Gruber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture