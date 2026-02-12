What is it about Biden’s “newcomers” when they get behind the wheel of a big rigs? Since they were allowed to break the law when entering America, do they think that they have a RIGHT to ignore traffic laws, not to mention common sense safety procedures? So many of them have chosen to just plow through cars in front of them with no regard for life and limb. Of course, they know it will not be THEIR life and limb at risk. In short, do they WANT TO kill Americans?

The FIFTH such obviously avoidable wreck (it cannot be called an “accident”) by an illegal in less than two years took place this month in Indiana. This number of needless slaughter is according to my own research. Perhaps there were others that did not make the news because no one died.

The most recent illegal to try to plow through other cars took place on February 3rd. The big rig driver couldn’t be bothered to slow down when he saw stopped cars in his lane. Instead of braking, he turned into the oncoming lane and slaughtered four Amish men, and gravely injured a fifth.

Share

BIDEN REGIME IS STILL KILLING AMERICANS

DHS confirms that a semi-truck driver arrested in Jay County, Indiana, for causing a head-on crash that killed four Amish men is a Kyrgyzstan National who entered the US in 2023 under the Biden Regime: 30-year-old Bekzhan Beishekeev is now in ICE custody.

“On February 3, criminal illegal alien Bekzhan Beishekeev of Kyrgyzstan allegedly swerved and drove his eighteen-wheeler head-on into a van killing four innocent Americans: 50-year-old Henry Eicher, 25-year-old Menno Eicher, 19-year-old Paul Eicher and 23-year-old Simon Girod,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement wrote on X.

ICE said Beishekeev “entered the U.S. using the Biden admin’s disastrous CBP One App and was issued his CDL by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s Department of Transportation.”

TAKE NOTE of the date Pennsylvania illegally issued him a Commercial Drivers License: July 3, 2025, AFTER Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced, in June, a nationwide audit of non-domiciled CDL practices. In August, Duffy warned states that they could lose federal funding for failing to enforce English-proficiency requirements. Indeed, back in April President Trump had mandated English language proficiency for all CDL drivers. Nevertheless, Democrat-run Pennsylvania did not cancel the CDLs they had already issued to illegal aliens AND continued to issue them to foreign nationals who had no right to be here.

PA GAVE HWY SAFETY A HUGE MIDDLE FINGER

ICE wrote: “This tragedy and loss of American lives could have been prevented had PA not issued a CDL to an illegal alien.”

A DOT spokesman said: “Four Americans were tragically killed and lost their lives this week, yet again, from an illegal alien -- an individual who was paroled into the country by the Biden administration, using the CBP One app,” she said. “That’s not how immigration in this country should work.”

DOT Secretary Sean Duffy wasted no time after the crash, posting on X that “FMCSA is on-site investigating the carrier who put this unfit and unvetted truck driver behind the wheel of a semi resulting in the deaths of four Amish men in Indiana. There MUST be accountability for the community of Bryant, Indiana who are devastated by the loss of their loved ones.”

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.