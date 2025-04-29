As Democrats flail around, seemingly unable to stop Trump 47 in his quest to improve lives for Americans and to strength the United States of America, up pops the 101th effort to impeach President Trump. This one comes from a second-term congressman from Michigan, himself an immigrant from India, Shri Thanedar. This is obvious grandstanding because these seven pitiful articles of impeachment, poorly written and vague, will never make it to the floor of the US House for a vote. Below is the entire April 28th announcement from his official website. Notice anything missing? I will answer that question at the end of this article.

Congressman Shri Thanedar Introduces Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald J. Trump for High Crimes and Misdemeanors

Today, Congressman Shri Thanedar (MI-13) introduced articles of impeachment against Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, citing a sweeping abuse of power, flagrant violations of the Constitution, and acts of tyranny that undermine American democracy and threaten the rule of law.

"Donald Trump has repeatedly demonstrated that he is unfit to serve as President and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s constitution and our democracy," said Rep. Thanedar. "His unlawful actions have subverted the justice system, violated the separation of powers, and placed personal power and self-interest above public service. We cannot wait for more damage to be done. Congress must act."

The resolution includes seven articles of impeachment outlining a range of constitutional violations:

Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Executive Power: Including denial of due process, unlawful deportations, defiance of court orders, and misuse of the Department of Justice. Usurpation of Appropriations Power: For dismantling congressionally established agencies and impounding federal funds. Abuse of Trade Powers and International Aggression: Including imposing economically damaging tariffs and threatening military invasion against sovereign nations. Violation of First Amendment Rights: Through retaliatory actions against critics, media, and attorneys exercising constitutionally protected speech. Creation of an Unlawful Office: By establishing the Department of Government Efficiency (“DOGE”) and unlawfully empowering Elon Musk to unilaterally violate the Constitution. Bribery and Corruption: Involving dismissing criminal cases, soliciting foreign emoluments, and extortionate settlements for personal and political gain. Tyrannical Overreach: Seeking to consolidate unchecked power, erode civil liberties, and defy constitutional limits on presidential authority.

Rep. Thanedar emphasized that the American people deserve leadership rooted in accountability and integrity, not authoritarianism, saying, "This is not about partisanship. It’s about protecting our democracy and ensuring that no one, not even a President, is above the law."

Congressman Shri Thanedar proudly represents Michigan's 13th Congressional District, which includes Detroit, Downriver, and the Grosse Pointes. As a champion for working families, Shri is committed to advancing economic opportunities, education, healthcare access, and entrepreneurship for underserved communities. Drawing from his journey from poverty to success, he works tirelessly to uplift Metro Detroit, ensuring every resident has the resources and support they need to thrive.

BLAH, BLAH, BLAH, JOINING AL GREEN

The item missing from this announcement is the impeachment resolution itself. It isn’t on the congressman’s website and I could not find it anywhere online. The seven vague accusations are worthless unless they include details. Details. A pleading requires details. The fifth accusation has the most details, but still fails to explain what Elon Musk did that was unconstitutional. Little 5’ 3” Shri is destined to follow his larger Texas colleague, Al Green, who filed at least three impeachment resolutions against Trump 45, into the Hall of Laughing Stock Politicians.