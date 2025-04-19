Biblical Scholar Steve Putney, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney & Substack writer Diane L. Gruber discuss the excessive hatred which has developed in our society. Steve explains the history of tariffs and how way too much wealth transferred into the hands of our enemies while America became a debtor nation. George and Diane discuss the rise in Democrats using swatting. They are full of hatred because they can’t win debates/discussions about improving America. The most recent swatting victim is the father of the teen, Austin Metcalf, who was murdered by Karmelo Anthony.

Share

Listen to our 28-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on April 16th. History Professor Steve M. Putney joined from his vacation home in Lackland, FL and I joined from our home in Oysterville WA, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Swatting Victim: “Please Don’t Shoot My Wife.” Diane L. Gruber · Apr 14 Hoping that a Republican or Conservative would be killed, or that a Republican or Conservative would kill a police officer, Democrats created “swatting.” They don’t care if a police officer is shot by a sleepy, terrified homeowner or if a police officer shoots someone in the home. It is all the same to them. Read full story