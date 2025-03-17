Americans: I was not able to cross-post this very informative article from “Realism From an American Conservative;” therefore, I have cut and pasted the entire article here. It is amazing what Trump 47 has accomplished in less than two months:

Because Trump is President

U.S. Investment Commitments

Mar 15, 2025

Hi friends,

Since President Trump's inauguration on January 6, 2025, several prominent investors and corporations have announced substantial investments in the United States, signaling a robust commitment to various sectors of the economy. Below is an overview of these significant commitments.​ If my math is correct, the total investment commitment is $2.798 trillion.

1. Australian Pension Funds – $1 Trillion

Australian pension fund managers have announced plans to increase their investments in the U.S. to over $1 trillion by 2035, up from the current $400 billion.

2. Saudi Arabia – $600 Billion

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged $600 billion in investments in the U.S. over the next four years, enhancing economic ties between the two nations.

3. Apple - $500 Billion

Apple plans to invest more than $500 billion in the U.S. and hire 20,000 people over the next four years, with expansion and construction planned from coast to coast.*

4. Stargate AI Project – $500 Billion

A collaboration between OpenAI, SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX aims to invest up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure by 2029.

The project includes building 10 data centers in Texas, creating over 100,000 jobs.

5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) – $100 Billion

TSMC is investing $100 billion in the U.S. to construct five new semiconductor fabrication plants in Arizona.

The expansion will strengthen America's chip production capabilities and reduce reliance on overseas manufacturing.

6. CMA CGM – $20 Billion

French shipping giant CMA CGM announced a $20 billion investment in shipping and logistics, creating approximately 10,000 American jobs over the next four years.

The plan includes expanding container ports and establishing an air cargo hub in Chicago.

7. DAMAC Properties – $20 Billion

UAE-based DAMAC Properties is investing $20 billion in U.S. data centers, supporting artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency industries.

8. Venture Global LNG – $18 Billion

Venture Global LNG is investing $18 billion to expand liquefied natural gas export capacity in Louisiana. It will be North America's biggest LNG facility.

9. Eli Lilly and Company – $27 Billion

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly is investing $27 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations to enhance domestic healthcare infrastructure.

10. Clarios – $6 Billion

Wisconsin-based Clarios is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint with a $6 billion investment in energy storage solutions.

11. Stellantis – $5 Billion

Stellantis announced over $5 billion in investments across multiple U.S. manufacturing plants.

The initiative includes $1.2 billion for the Belvidere assembly plant in Illinois, supporting 1,500 jobs.

12. Merck – $1 Billion

$1 billion facility at its North Carolina site.

13. GE Aerospace – $1 Billion

Invest nearly $1Billion in US manufacturing. GE will also hire around 5K US manufacturing and engineering workers.

14. Siemens – $285 Million

Siemens is investing $285 million to enhance U.S. manufacturing capabilities, with new facilities planned in California and Texas.

15. Asahi Beer – $35 Million

Japan Beer Maker Asahi Looks to Invest $35 million in the U.S.

Key Takeaways

Stargate AI Project ($500 billion) - A new private joint venture that intends to build up to 20 large AI datacenters in the U.S., with an initial investment of $100 billion and plans for up to $500 billion by 2029. OpenAI, Oracle, and SoftBank serve as the principals

TSMC ($100 billion) - ensuring the U.S. strengthens its chip production capabilities.

Infrastructure and manufacturing investments include Stellantis ($5 billion), Siemens ($285 million), and Clarios ($6 billion).

The pharmaceutical industry is benefiting from Eli Lilly's $27 billion expansion plans to bolster its domestic medicine production across therapeutic areas by building four new pharmaceutical manufacturing sites in the United States. Merck ($1 billion) facility at its North Carolina site.

Artificial intelligence and technology investments include the Stargate AI Project ($500 billion) and DAMAC Properties' new data centers in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Ohio, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, and Indiana. ($20 billion).

Collectively these commitments highlight strong confidence in the U.S. economy and will generate substantial employment opportunities across multiple industries.

*Reality check: Apple made a similar announcement four years ago. In 2021, Apple committed $430 billion in U.S. investments and 20,000 new jobs across the country over five years — including a new campus in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, where development was paused last year.

As always, do your own research; make up your own mind. (AI may have been used in this article.)

God bless you, God bless President Trump and team, and God bless America!

Stay calm - President Trump is a businessman who operates strategically, and not everything will make sense at first. His plan to shrink government and Make America Great Again is a process, not an overnight fix. Trust the long game, not just the headlines.

United we stand. Divided we fall. We must not let America fall.