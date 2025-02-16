Even the Mainstream Media is admitting that history will remember Trump as a “great” president, the most “consequential,” the most “commanding,” the most “prominent,” and so on. John F. Harris, founding editor of the far Left Politico, calls Trump “the greatest American figure of his era.” Harris continues:

“It is now simply an objective description about the dimensions of his record. He began a decade ago by dominating the Republican Party. He soon advanced to dominating every discussion of American politics broadly. Now, his astonishing comeback after his defeat by Joseph Biden in 2020 and the notoriety of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot^ makes clear [he] is someone with an ability to perceive opportunities that most politicians do not and forge powerful, sustained connections with large swaths of people in ways that no contemporary can match. In other words: He is a force of history.”

I find these remarks fascinating given that Trump 47 has barely started the repair and restoration which will save our nation.

GREAT PRESIDENTS HAVE TWO ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Everything is relative. Had the Biden Regime not done so much damage to America and Americans at lightning speed, perhaps Trump 47 would not be so “consequential” or “prominent.” There would simply be less repair and salvage work for him to do. Biden’s massive destruction required him to move quickly before our country collapsed into bankruptcy. That alone makes him more “commanding.” Biden abused the trust we place in a president to preserve and protect the nation’s capacity for self-government. Virtually all his policies were designed to take power away from We The People and give it to our federal or global overlords.

A truly great American president accomplishes two things: He significantly improves the well-being of the American people and he strengthens the institutions of American democracy. Although he was sworn in less than four weeks ago, Americans’ well-being has already improved. Even Harris/Walz voters are feeling it. Perhaps that is why there has been no rioting.

The values a president enunciates and demonstrates ricochet throughout America, increasing or destroying the common good, strengthening or undermining democracy. Obama/Biden and Biden/Harris intentionally destroyed the common good and undermined democracy, leaving more repair work than any one president has ever had to deal with.

WANT TO HELP TRUMP?

Spread the truth. Get news through reliable sources, and spread it. If you hear anyone spreading lies and Democrat propaganda, including local media, contradict them with facts and their sources.

Urge friends, relatives and neighbors to avoid Leftist propaganda outlets such as: Democracy Now, CNN, NPR, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, NBC, and 1000s of others. Indeed, until fairly recently, virtually all news outlets were PR firms for the Democrat Party. They are filled with hatred, bigotry, false narratives and gaslighting. For some people, these propaganda sources can also be addictive. Help the people you know wean themselves off them before they become this poor man.

Urge them to check out more reliable news outlets such as Fox News, Fox Business, Newsmax, X, Truth Social, Facebook, Blaze TV, American Free News Network, The New American and many others who do not spew Democrat talking points & propaganda.

Local and state governments retain significant power. If you live in COW (California, Oregon, Washington), you live in states who are fighting even harder under Trump 47 to maintain their anti-America, anti-Bill of Rights power structure. Join groups that are moving your city or state forward, to help Trump fulfill his campaign promise to build America’s Golden Age.