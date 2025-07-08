AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

David Ziffer
Wouldn't it be funny if New Yorkers actually got the Communist Nirvana they're voting for, and their Communist leaders built a wall around the city so they could never leave?

Here we go!!!! DSA, Democratic Socialist of America, another acronym that we have to have in mind, because it’s real and they have a plan.

NYCs democrat candidate for Mayor, Zohran Mamdani, says “He’s proud of his membership in the Democratic Socialists of America, and aligns with the Bernie Sanders wing of the Democratic Party.”

Please America wake up and let’s work together to get rid of the Marxist movement before it metastasizes, I have seen it happen and it is not pretty!!

