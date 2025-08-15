Award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired Oregon attorney Diane L. Gruber discuss the crime nightmare that is our nation’s capital and why President Trump initiated his authority to send in the National Guard. Historian & biblical scholar Steve Putney analyzes birthright citizenship which the US Supreme Court will be ruling upon during their upcoming session. Trump’s Executive Order 14160 tried to return the 14th Amendment to its original meaning. Diane discusses the outrage when Biden sent his henchmen to raid former President Trump’s home, Mar A Lago, on August 8, 2022.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

Share

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on August 14th. Professor Steve M. Putney was also in George’s studio and I joined them from our beach house on the Washington Coast, at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River as it empties into the Pacific Ocean. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.