“Racism: a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capabilities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race.” Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary. A “racist” is NOT a person who votes differently than you. A “racist” is NOT a person who holds ideas, thoughts & beliefs different from yours. Some of the Useful Idiots screaming in the streets at the “No Kings” protests were calling Charlie Kirk a “racist” because he was talking peace & common sense with college students.

LIBERAL USES THE “R” WORD TO SILENCE ME, NOT REALIZING IT IS PASSE.

I still remember the first time I was called “racist.” It was by my sister, a long time Queen Hillary fan, the day after Trump beat her. Then, two others I have known for years threw the “R” word at me because they believed I was not entitled to vote for the candidate of my choice. I was hurt and shocked because all three knew this word did not fit me. Quite the opposite. The next time the “R” word was spewed at me was October 6th, 2025. This time, this pejorative did not involve my support for President Trump. Indeed, this person was a recent acquaintance whom I endorsed in her race for a seat on the Ocean Beach School Board on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington State. Like me, she is a pale-faced American.

So, why did she spew the “R” word at me? She believes that certain people don’t need to follow the rule of law and I believe everyone must follow the law. A Washington State statute requires that all school board members be US citizens. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW One candidate, an Hispanic lady, who is currently running for a different school board seat, has described herself as a DACA recipient who came here at age 10. During the Q&A session at a candidates forum a man asked this candidate if she was a citizen. She refused to answer. Four days later, knowing that I was aware of the statute, the pale-faced candidate sent me a nasty email, with CCs to eleven of my friends. She claimed that we all are racist because we expect all candidates for office to follow the law.

I thought Liberal lunatics had stopped calling their friends, neighbors & relatives “racist” because they vote differently and believe in the rule of law. Smart Liberals gave up spewing that pejorative some time ago because it doesn’t work anymore. I was shocked but not hurt.

“RACIST!!!!” REPLACED THE F-BOMB

Several decades ago uttering the “F” word just was not done, even in private. And it would NEVER be seen in print. Television and Radio? The broadcasters could lose their FCC licenses. People really were shocked to hear that word. Many would not listen to a TV or radio program that regularly utilized profanity. Moreover, use of the “F” word painted the user as having no class.

As time went on, the F-Bomb could be heard & seen more & more, usually used to insult others. “F*** you” became a popular insult. It was everywhere. It marked a person as uneducated and inarticulate; nevertheless, some used it in virtually every other sentence. With one million and one English words to choose from, only a person with a very poor vocabulary and no ideas would need to use the same word over & over & over.

The shock value of the “F” word is long gone. With its blatant overuse & misuse, it has lost its original meaning which was “sexual intercourse.” Classy people did not use it. The same is happening to the word “racist.” Classy people do not use it when referring to how one votes. Since the 2016 presidential election Democrats, Liberals, Antifa, Alt-Left and other haters have been throwing around the “racist” insult far and wide, so it no longer shocks or embarrasses.

Whenever Liberals are losing an argument, they use it. Whenever Liberals are not getting their way, they use it. It used to be an effective way to silence others. No longer. Liberals have overused and misused “racist” so much this last decade, that it is losing its original meaning. It is losing its ability to shock, embarrass, shame, humiliate and silence. Like the F-bomb, it is being used by people devoid of ideas, and against those who are full of solutions for America’s problems. Indeed, being called “racist” by a Liberal has become a badge of honor. It means the Conservative is winning the argument.

Use of the “R” word paints the user as a classless person whose vocabulary is so limited and whose ideas are so weak she can’t debate.