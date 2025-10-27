AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Ken France
1h

I couldn’t hang in the Evergreen State. Too much BS for me. Anyone who is for common sense and doesn’t support the Marxist way is a racist. That’s the only way they can defend their stupidity.

Alexander Scipio
39m

… and becoming more proud of it every day. If you’re not a racist today, you simply aren’t paying attention.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOw_9ceiaW-/?igsh=MWNpOWV5b3N5czNsZg==

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
