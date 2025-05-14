AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Excellent Article of observation👍

Whether anyone knows it or not, believes it or not, this the beginning of the consolidation of the fulfilment of a soon to be realised “ 200 million man block” of The Kings of the East,,otherwise known Gog & Magog led by none other than The Prince of Rosh, Meshec & Tubal. Putin!

Trump needs to squeeze as hard as he can for BOTH Russia and China. Especially in this time of tarriffs and Russia sanctions which are punishment for invading Ukraine.

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
