Xi's visit to Moscow to meet with Putin is expected to send a signal to people in Russia and around the world that the Russian president is not alone and is respected by allies, at least by the Communist Chinese Party president.

Share

FEAR OF TRUMP 47 PUSHES TWO DICTATORS TOGETHER

Chinese dictator Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on May 7th for a four-day state visit. Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement “further deepening” their partnership following these talks, a show of solidarity in the face of the tyrants’ insecurities with President Trump’s America First diplomacy.

Seated together in an ornate room in the Kremlin following roughly four hours of talks, the two leaders inked what Chinese state media said was a “joint statement on further deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.”

Xi’s arrival topped off a list of foreign leaders attending Putin’s heavily choreographed Victory Day military parade on May 9th, which is taking place in the shadow of Russia’s ongoing war on Ukraine. This year’s events mark 80 years since the Allied victory over Nazi Germany, which ended World War II. RIA Novosti, a main organ of the Russian state media dating back to the Soviet Union, reported on May 8th that “Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping signed a package of documents following the talks and made statements to the press, talking about the development of bilateral relations and cooperation in “the international arena.”

Xi and Putin signed a number of agreements:

• a statement on the further deepening of the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction that have entered a new era;

• strategic stability statement;

• memorandum of cooperation in the fight against infectious diseases;

• agreement on the promotion and mutual protection of investments;

• memorandum of cooperation between the First Movement and the All-China Youth Federation;

• memorandum of cooperation in the field of creating a lunar power plant for an international scientific lunar station between Roscosmos and China;

• memorandum of cooperation between RT and the media corporation of China.

This latest evolution in Moscow-Beijing relations follows a long line of Sino-Russian agreements over the past 15 years.

Trump is squeezing Red China like it is the last toothpaste in the tube.