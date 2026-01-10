Worried About His Tren de Aragua Friends, Portland's DEI Police Chief Breaks Down Bawling At Press Conference
The slimy bloodless little mayor of Portland, Oregon confirmed the permanent appointment of Bob Day as police chief shortly after becoming mayor in 2024. Day was not hired nor confirmed because of his skills and knowledge of policing. He was deemed to be super valuable because he was a DEI trainer. He is white, with red hair no less. They overlooked that “flaw” in his skill set to hire him because he was thoroughly indoctrinated in racist “social justice” ideology. And, lest one doubts Day’s woke bona fides, just watch him at a press conference following this week’s shooting of two Tren de Aragua sex traffickers wherein he calls criminal illegal aliens “Portlanders.” The driver of the truck was trying to run over federal officers as the two were fleeing arrest.
Having lived in the Greater Portland Area for decades, escaping during the Democrat-promoted, Democrat-funded 2020 riots, I had a front row seat to the slow suicide of the City of Roses, and its suburbs. Day is just one more symptom of the disease that is killing Portland.
The bawling starts at the 2 minute 50 second mark:
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Worried that Antifa will be mad at him? A man whose job is to protect the public crying about the shooting of two criminal thugs while they're committing a felony?
Yup, Portland's gone.
Delusional incompetence on full display. Portland once a beautiful city will continue to rot.