AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Jack Sotallaro
4h

Worried that Antifa will be mad at him? A man whose job is to protect the public crying about the shooting of two criminal thugs while they're committing a felony?

Yup, Portland's gone.

Chelie
4h

Delusional incompetence on full display. Portland once a beautiful city will continue to rot.

