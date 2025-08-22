These two women are training social workers, therapists, counselors to abuse clients who voted for President Trump.

Likely, I am acquainted with the last two Conservatives left within the “helping professions.” All the rest changed their minds about entering the field when they were in college because of the Leftist indoctrination, or were directly or indirectly forced out. It is hard for a free thinking person to survive for long, especially if one works in a government agency such as Veterans Affairs SEE ARTICLE BELOW, a mental health clinic, a NGO, etc. CHECK OUT HOW WASHINGTON STATE TREATS CHRISTIAN SOCIAL WORKERS. A sole practitioner might be able to keep his/her license and keep his/her sanity, if he/she is not too overt about being a conservative.

TEACHING SOCIAL WORKERS TO HATE HALF THEIR PATIENTS

The entire “social work, counseling and therapist industry” is owned by The Left. While practicing law, I watched as the non-political practitioners retired or quit, to be replaced by Liberals who did not hide their Leftist ideology and felt it their duty to force it on others.^ At some point 20-30 years ago, the training changed from helping the individual patient, to pushing “social justice,” and placing the patient’s needs second. They are to treat patients based upon such attributes as skin color, gender, whether they are Conservative or Liberal, whether they are “victims” or “victimizers,” and various other Marxist and DEI poppycock.

Don’t believe me? Well, check out the three “instructors” of a new ”training” available for therapists and mental health professionals, and listen to the jackassery they spew out. The class paints President Donald J. Trump as a cult leader and the Make America Great Again movement as a "cult on a national scale." THAT cow manure claims that 72,800,000 American adults are members of the “MAGA Cult.” There has never been a cult so large! The course is entitled The Impact of Donald Trump on America - A Cultic Studies Perspective and it was held on August 7, 2025. The two women shown above lead the class and recommended a book by Rachel Maddow, the propagandist who used to spout her hatred on MSNBC. Say what? What does Maddow know about therapy?

The course encourages therapists and mental health professionals to position themselves in opposition to Trump-supporting clients and to bring activism into their treatment which has been part of “therapy” for some time now. Think about that. How can a therapist be effective to help the client with his/her problem when the therapist is telling the client he/she should not support Trump, that THAT makes one a bad person. The “therapy” session would be reduced to the two of them arguing over politics.

EXHIBIT #1 AND EXHIBIT #2

Jamie Marich, Ph.D. who listed her pronouns as she/they/we claims to be a clinical trauma specialist. She was joined by Dr. Janja Lalich, a sociologist who claims to be a cult expert. Chief executive officer of Healing Selves Therapeutics Heather LS Scarsboro, who also listed her pronouns (they, them, we), joined them as well.

Lalich said, and Marich did not correct her, that The Right created the KKK in the 1930s. In reality, it was created by Southern Democrats in 1867 because they did not want the newly freed slaves to vote. By the way, since our first Republican president, Abraham Lincoln, freed the slaves, all African-Americans voted for GOP candidates back then. I wonder if the KKK hated blacks because of their race or because they voted Republican. In other words, would the Democrat Party of the 1860s have established the KKK if blacks voted for Democrat candidates? Check out the third video clip on X. You will enjoy listening to their historic idiocy. But, it gets worse:

In the same breath Lalich also claimed, and Marich did not correct her, that the John Birch Society is racist and it was established in 1900. I am a founding member of the Peninsula Patriots, the JBS chapter in Ocean Park, WA, established in 2020. Also, I am the secretary and a very active member. John Morrison Birch was executed by the Communist Chinese in 1945. Robert W. Welch, Jr. established the JBS in 1958, with the permission of Birch’s parents. The John Birch Society has one mission, to return government, both state & federal, to the principles outlined in the US Constitution. Obviously, this “therapist” didn’t even bother to check out the JBS website, which is open to the public, before she spouted her race baiting nonsense.

ROLLING ON THE FLOOR LAUGHING

According to the training, MAGA is a "cult on a national scale" that "presents an image of bringing the country back to a white majority and white power." The "cult" members, they say, see Trump "as someone who promised them he would make America great again, and for them that meant getting rid of the black and brown people…I think that's what most people bought into," according to 80-year-old Janja Lalich. She continued to say that the United States was built on racism and the "MAGA crowd" doesn't care about the price of eggs, but "…all they care about is that he [Trump] is getting rid of black and brown people in our country. That's a sad thing to say, but that's how I see it." As both an egg eater AND a strong Trump supporter, this writer DOES care about the price of food.

Lalich held a leadership position in a left-wing political cult for ten years after the Vietnam war. She explained that what defines a cult is a transcendent belief system and the MAGA belief system is "grounded in racism." However, she did not give any specific examples of her claim. Later in the training, she expressed her belief that "We have to challenge ICE in every state." She believes illegal aliens should be allowed to stay in the United States unchallenged and implied that those who support border laws are racist.

The other main instructor, Jamie Marich, specializes in trauma and describes herself as a trauma survivor. She supports embracing dissociation, a debilitating psychological symptom of trauma. In addition, Marich wrote a personal memoir entitled "You Lied To Me About God." She began the training by stating that she teamed up with Lalich because of her interest in what she describes as "spiritual abuse." Marich described the Catholic Church as "cultish" and blames religious beliefs and churches for the negative traits she associates with Trump supporters. The instructors acknowledged that there are political cults both on the Right and on the Left.But, cults on the Left are not a problem. Only those on the Right are dangerous. In fact, Lalich talked about being in a political cult for ten years that worshipped Karl Marx and "The Communist Manifesto."

“THERAPISTS” ADMIT BEING MENTALLY ILL

The third clinician, named Heather LS Scarsboro, shared that she has Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and she advertises that she is a member of the DID community to her patients. DID is a rare mental health condition that stems from complex trauma. It was previously known as Multiple Personality Disorder. It is also a current trend on TikTok, according to Psychology Today.

The course emphasized that cults recruit their members by using fear and other strong emotions. Laich shared with the class: "Most days I sit around and cry," when asked about why trauma victims support Trump. Say what? What survey proves that “trauma victims” disproportionally support Trump? The instructors agreed that trauma victims are easily recruited into what they believe is the MAGA cult because abusive patterns are familiar to them. Again, where the hell is the proof? Scarsboro said, "You would be surprised by the number of systems who actually are pro-Trump." "Systems" refers to a person who has DID. What the hell? Again, show me the proof! Moreover, what a demeaning way to refer to a patient, “systems.”

An audience member asked "Does it [Trump leadership] feel like home because of coercive control?" Laich answered "It could be." Scarsboro nodded and said, "MAGA feels like what's normal to their nervous system. Or they are still in that chaotic abusive stuff, what I call the trauma dungeon. They haven't left the trauma dungeon." While the course leaders accused Trump supporters throughout the training of being ruled by fear, the instructors expressed their dread towards Donald Trump and his supporters. AGAIN, WHERE IS THE PROOF?

NAZIS, NAZIS, NAZIS!

When asked if there's any hope that this cult can be stopped, Laich stated. "Well, they stopped Nazi Germany didn't they? We have to hope that there will be enough resistance. You know, we need to keep going to those protests, we need to keep resisting, we need to keep speaking out in whatever way we can, we need to do the boycotts when they happen. There is another big boycott happening in September…I don't know if I can answer that because I go back and forth… there are days when I say I don't think I'm going to see this change in my lifetime, and that's a hard thought. And then another part of me is like, yes, let's just fight these f*ckers."

Much of the emphasis was on the therapists' own "self-care" and protection from their Trump supporting patients, rather than tools to support their clients' needs. Why would therapists need protection from their clients? They also encouraged self-disclosure of political beliefs. They supported signaling left-wing “values” such as posting a trans flag or putting "We believe black lives matter, no person is illegal, love is love, etc." on their websites. Two out of the three instructors displayed a pride flag throughout the training. Marich advised the class to use motivational interviewing techniques on Trump supporters to help them see things differently.

This “therapy” training provides three continuing education credits to mental health professionals so they can keep their licenses, and it was, disgustingly, explicitly political. This is NOT therapy training. It is indoctrination of both therapists and patients.

If you want to learn how The Left is programming young minds & old minds, and laugh at the same time, watch these nine short videos from the class on X .

“Course Objectives:

After this course, participants will be able to:

(a) Define the term cult through both sociological and clinical perspectives

(b) Identify common behaviors and emotional experiences associated with cult exposure that may show up in clinical settings

(c) Discuss how Donald Trump, his rise to power, and its impact on human beings within American society can be framed as cultic

(d) Discuss problems and solutions that may arise in clinical settings connected to power and control dynamics in the era of Donald Trump

(e) Promote critical thinking about cultic dynamics within clinical settings

(f) Identify/conduct a needs assessment about further training or consultation needs, especially if attendees are therapists”

^The Oregon State Bar has an “attorney assistance” program populated by social workers. In 2019, as I was getting ready to retire, they were about to hold a 6-session retirement seminar. I sent an email, wanting to be enrolled before the class was full. They told me that each potential attendee must first meet with the two social workers who would be conducting the seminar. One social worker struggled to hide her disdain for me and the other one tried to cover for her.

Later, I learned that I was the only attendee out of the ten who was required to meet with them in advance. My reputation as a Conservative had receded me. Having lived in Oregon’s Liberal bubble for decades, they thought I had two horns & a tail. They were trying to find an excuse to keep me out of the class. Meeting with me, I seemed fairly normal, so I was allowed to attend. I did notice, however, that other attendees were allowed to trash talk Trump, but when I said something mildly political (I didn’t say anything positive about Trump), I was shut down. The negativity was so strong in the class, that I only attended three times.